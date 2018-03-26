YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

Eddie Blay
YFM, Ghana’s number one music station, has officially launched its 10th anniversary to celebrate 10 years of providing professional, entertaining andaward winning content to listeners in Ghana and beyond.
Dubbed ‘Y@10’, the year-long anniversary has 10 major events from the award-winning radio station with the biggest event happening at the end of the year.
The anniversary launch, which took place on Saturday, April 21 at the highly-patronised ‘Music, Magic & Comedy Show’ (MMC Live 2018) at the National Theatre, commenced with a documentary of how YFM started and the current state of the station with some of the YFM stars who have been around from the beginning – Nokus, Ms Naa, Trigmatic, DJ Killer Fingers, among others, telling the YFM story.
Speaking at launch, Eddy Blay, programmes manager at YFM, said since the station was established by the Global Media Alliance (GMA) Group in 2008, it has grown to be the most sought-after youth and urban station in the country.
“YFM has come far and this year we are calling our anniversary Y@10. As a station, we are known to have unearthed most of the young music talents that we have in the country. As part of the 10th anniversary celebrations, we have a list of 10 major activities, including some corporate social responsibility activities by way of giving back to the society,” Eddy Blay stated.
He added, “As a station that believes and celebrates its loyal listeners, I can assure you all that our loyal listeners will always play a major role in whatever we do and this 10th anniversary is no exception.”
