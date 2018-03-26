Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

Dan Soko

Ekow Blankson

Actor Ekow Blankson has apologised to the current crop of Ghanaian actors, including filmmakers in Kumawood, for offending their sensibilities in an interview he granted to YouTube channel, SVTV Africa.

He indicated that if he has offended anyone, he should be forgiven, adding that a report on his interview was “completely” taken out of context.

The respected actor received a lot of bashing on Monday and Tuesday for allegedly saying he is not impressed with the current crop of Ghanaian actors, whom he unequivocally described as “jokers”.

“I think that our new crop of actors are just jokers. Unfortunately, they aren’t as exciting and real as people have done in the past. Sometimes, it gets a bit worrying watching them perform,” he was quoted to have said.

“I think the Kumasi movie industry is a different form of filmmaking. It’s actually concert party where you don’t prepare a script and follow. They are given pointers and they have to create out of it and that is the concert party style and they have enhanced it into film,” the actor also added.

“Omg! My attention has been drawn to a displeasure from my brothers and sister regarding an interview I granted to SVTV. Indeed, let me sincerely apologise to all KUMAWOOD actors if I have in anyway offended them. The caption and parts of the interview quotes were taken completely out of context. I am told the full interview will be out today or so. I was rather encouraging our young talents,” he said in a message that circulated on social media.

“Yes I made some comments leading to the case I was making in favour of our industry. It was not meant at all to defame or insult any group at all. In fact, I respect them a lot and that was the point I was making. I think that most of the young ones should be encouraged to attend some acting classes to make them better,” he added.

“Please will anyone kindly extend my sincerest apology to them? I will under no circumstance disrespect my own. It can only get better,” Ekow concluded.



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Kotoka Airport's $250M Terminal 3 To Serve 1,250 Passengers An Hour

March 27, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018
I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018

Best Of The Web



Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

Radford University Launches 2018 Fashion Show

April 25, 2018

Okyeame Kwame Rocks +233 With ‘OK Stripped’ Concert

April 25, 2018

UEFA CL: Salah Stars As Liverpool Beats Roma At Anfield

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Brilliant But Needy Boy Needs Support To Further His Education

April 23, 2018

Nigerians demand air quality data over pollution fears

April 23, 2018

Lafia Cooking Oil Launched

April 23, 2018

Abusuapanin Jailed For Court

April 23, 2018

Sentencing Of 3 Paddies Deferred By Court

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!