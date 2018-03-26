Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

Dan Soko

Kate Quartey Papafio

The Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Reroy Group, Kate Quartey Papafio, has been presented with the ‘Excellence in Business’ Award at the Ghana Women of the Year honours.

The third edition, which took place over the weekend, is an annual event to celebrate Ghanaian women who are excelling in various fields of endeavour and contributing to make Ghana better.

Kate Quartey Papafio was awarded for her portrayal of courage and persistence in the cable manufacturing industry, a male dominated business.

Currently, she is the only woman in Ghana and Africa in the cable manufacturing industry with a distinct success story.

Receiving the award, Mrs Kate Quatey Papafio, thanked event organizer, Glitz Ghana for the recognition and encouraged young and upcoming women to stay focused in their field of endeavor.

She stressed that women are better managers in all spheres of life, therefore they should stop at nothing in achieving their goals.

Other women, including the EC chair, Charlotte Osei, were honoured in governance, entertainment, media, music & art, film, public enterprise for using their expertise, position and influence to inspire others to make a difference in driving other women forward.

Reroy group has subsidiaries such as Reroy Cables, Reroy Energy, Reroy Metal, Reroy Power.

Reroy Cables was incorporated on the 20th April 1992 and commenced business as an importer and distributor of electrical cables and accessories.

Reroy Cables is a leader in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper and aluminum cables for the energy, industrial, specialty and communications markets.

As one of the largest cable manufacturers in the country, Reroy Cables and its sister companies are constantly expanding their products range.

It’s a major supplier of power and telecommunication cables both locally and internationally.



About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

