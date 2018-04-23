Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

Kweku Baako
Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper has described as hypocritical and inconsistent the attitude of previous and current administration to the issue of presidential staff.
Kweku Baako believes both divides have deliberately, over the years sought to confuse the public by defending theirs when in government only to turn around to question their opponents when they are out of government.
“Before 2014 we had gone through the same cycle before where the actors changed dependent on who’s in government and who is not.”
Citing the Hansard of 14 November 2003, the veteran journalist said then president, John Agyekum Kufuor was vilified by the then opposition, only for things to turn around when the NPP lost power.
“The same thing happened with the NPP side in Parliament trying to clarify and so you ask yourself why in 2014 despite the clarification, they did not pursue the same line in terms of consistency.
“That is what we have done with this presidential office staff matter. From day one, so in 2018 we are discussing some of the issues the same way. Is it ignorance? Is it mischief or a combination of both?” Kweku Baako asked on Peace FM’s Kokrookoo while discussing the controversial presidential staffers’ list submitted to Parliament.
A list of 998 employees at the Presidency submitted to Parliament last week has caused a public outrage.
The list includes nine Ministers of State, 27 presidential staffers, 256 other/junior appointees and 706 employees of the public/civil service staff.
After being sternly criticised by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the general public, the government launched a defense.
-Myjoyonline
