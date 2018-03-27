Patrick Twumasi bags brace in FC Astana 2-0 win at FC Kyzylzhar in Kazakh Premier League

Patrick Twumasi bagged a late brace as FC Astana beat FC Kyzylzhar Petropavlovsk 2-0 away in the Kazakh Premier League.
The Ghana international’s first goal was in the 80th minute and the doubled the lead on the 90th minute mark.
Twumasi has now moved to second on the scorers chart with four after seven goals of matches.
FC Astana lead the table with 19 points; five more than second place Kairat who have played one match less.
