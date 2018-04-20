Takoradi Technical University to offer ambulance services to health facilities in W/R

The Takoradi Technical University has resolved to make its newly acquired ambulance available to health facilities in the Western Region.
The region has since January 26 this year been without an ambulance after the only national ambulance serving health facilities in the region was involved in a fatal accident at Beahu in the Ahanta West District, killing four persons.
READ: Gory! Four killed as ambulance crashes with truck in W/R
Residents have in the absence of a national ambulance, been relying on private owned ambulances, which is comparatively expensive.
A GHC4, 000-ambulance with full apparatus acquired by the Students Representative Council recently to service the University’s Clinic has been outdoored.
Vice chancellor of the University, Rev. Prof. John Frank Eshun, said the University will meet with the Western Regional Health Directorate discuss and document how best health facilities in the Region can utilized the ambulance.
READ: Lives of patients in danger as all ambulances in W/R break down
“Yes we need to open up, we are a university, we have our corporate social responsibility to our community so when there is any emergency we will avail ourselves. I have a meeting [planned] with regional health director to talk about all this,” he told Takoradi-based Connect 97.1FM.
Meanwhile, he said the ambulance has come a the right time when the University’s population had surge, noting they usually record emergency cases particularly during examination period.
“We have a student population of about getting to 8000 to 9000 and then very often we have emergencies and then conveying the students to hospital become challenging,” he noted.
The Vice chancellor also said the University’s clinic is being upgraded into a full fledge hospital.
Though the Clinic presently boasts of laboratory, female and female wards, authorities say some facilities must be added before it can be opened to the public to access healthcare delivery.
He was optimistic by next academic year the upgrade would have been completed for the clinic to open as a hospital.
The SRC president, James Avevor told Connect FM that the health of the students is paramount hence the decision to purchase the ambulance from their SRC fund.
“We have students being stranded at night whenever they want to seek healthcare. Actually, we have a school clinic which runs 12 hour services … so an idea came to purchase ambulance for the school since the SRC stands for students’ welfare…” he explained.
By Loveridge Ampratwum Okyere|Connect FM| 3news.com|Ghana
