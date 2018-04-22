NAPO Confident TVET Will Transform Ghana's Economy

The Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET), has the potential to lift Ghana out of its economic difficulties and setting it on the path to prosperity, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education, has stated.
He said there was, therefore, the need to continue with the conversation on the best strategies needed to transform Ghana’s national vision on technical education into actionable reality.
‘Ghana welcomes investors who seek to pitch camp here and collaborate with local institutions in bolstering our technical capacity, and strengthening skills training in the country,’ Dr Opoku Prempeh, remarked in a statement read on his behalf on Tuesday at a Youth Employment and Skills (YES) Stakeholder Engagement Platform Meeting in Accra.
‘We similarly welcome collaboration and partnership in the area of equipment manufacture and the building of laboratories to feed our fledgling technical institutions and universities,’ he added.
The Yes programme was organised by the African Centre for Economic Transformation (ACET) with a particular focus on TVET and secondary education.
It focused on the levers through which youth unemployment could be reduced by enhancing skills development to help meet the future job needs of young people.
Dr Opoku Prempeh said a nation’s competitiveness depended to a large measure on the productivity of its work force, which in turn rested on the knowledge and skills of its work force.
He said technical and vocational education had enormous potential for developing human capital for national development.
‘Indeed, an effective TVET system has the potential for skill development; improving the competitiveness of the work force; fostering income earnings potential of the people of Ghana and reducing poverty and wealth creation, thus moving our socioeconomic development forward,’ he said.
He said the Government had laid emphasis on education and in particular, technical and vocational education as a major pillar for development.
He said the Free Senior High School (SHS) system was an integral part of the system for ensuring that the pipeline for such a development would continue to be primed and the One District, One Factory would help to better utilise the products of the TVET system.
Dr Opoku Prempeh said the Government was positioning itself to mainstream technical and vocational education by redeeming the misconception that technical and vocational education was inferior, and patronised only by less endowed students.
‘We are undertaking structural reforms by setting up a TVET Service and TVET Council, and dedicating a whole division of the education service to technical and vocational education, which would have its own Director General,’ he stated.
He said the Government would construct 20 modern TVET institutions and colleges of education that specialised in technology cross the country; adding that 35 national vocational training institutes across the country and colleges of education that specialised in technology would be upgraded.
Mr Daniel Nti, the Chief Operating Officer, ACET, said achieving decent work for all was key not only to promoting the wellbeing of African youth and driving economic prosperity in the region, but also in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, the Executive Director, Council for Technical and Vocational Education Training (COTVET), said the Government this year had increased the budgetary allocation to the TVET sector, as part of efforts to ensure its growth and expansion.
Dr George Afeti, a former Rector of Ho Technical University, called for adequate financing for the TVET sector from both government and industry; in order to enhance quality.
He said training by itself does not translate into jobs; stating that ‘what is important is the demand side. In otherwise, if government policies do not encourage the growth and expansions of enterprises, of course they would not be in a position to employ anybody with skills.’
Madam Helen Slater, Senior Research Fellow, ACET, who gave an overview of the YES stakeholders meeting, said workers in the future would need foundational cognitive skills as well as other key skills for productive employment.
Professor Jophus Anamoah-Mensah, a former Vice-Chancellor, University of Education, Winneba (UEW), said Government’s decision to ensure that technical universities had Departments of Education to produce teachers and instructors for pre-tertiary institutions was a step in the right direction.
GNA
By Iddi Yire, GNA
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Tech: A bullet in a shoe and people trampling over each other: Witnesses to the shooting at YouTube recall moments of panic (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Real Madrid dispatch Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus 3-0
- Tech: Read the e-mail Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent employees about the YouTube shooting
- Two Firms Bid To Take Over Management Of ECG
- MPs Pledge To Fight Child Labour In Cocoa Production
- NEF Partners With Elsevier To Provide Editorial Expertise, Infrastructure And A Capacity Building Engine For The Next Generation Of African Researchers
- Brogya Genfi Takes US ‘Military Base’ To Court
- John Mahama And Hanna Tetteh Must Be Charged With Treason, Period!
- Barclays Surprised At MPC's Policy Rate Cut
- 96,000 Homes Caught In Illegal Electricity Connections In 2017
- MPs To Be Recalled To Ratify 2015 Ghana-US Military Agreement
- Supporters Allege NDC Bussed Them To Opuni Trial
- NPP Chairman Pledges To Give Tricycles To Members
- Politics: Trump reportedly muses about bringing Rob Porter back to the White House
- Politics: 'Brazen, criminal attack': Australia just expelled Russian diplomats over the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal
- Politics: Meet 6 of the most prominent young people leading the fight against gun violence
- NEF Partners With Elsevier To Provide Editorial Expertise, Infrastructure And A Capacity Building Engine For The Next Generation Of African Researchers
- In war-torn C.Africa, Russia trains army in weapons use
- S.Africa's DIY battle against HIV
- Troubled region of Kasai provides key test for DR Congo
- Axe looms for Lehmann and Smith as CA hold crisis talks
- Tech: Parts of China are using facial recognition technology that can scan the country's entire population in one second
- MPs Pledge To Fight Child Labour In Cocoa Production
- 96,000 Homes Caught In Illegal Electricity Connections In 2017
- Brogya Genfi Takes US ‘Military Base’ To Court
- Cadling Fashions Now A 'Citizen' Of East Legon
- Herdsmen Are Armed By Politicians, says Methodist Prelate
- 5 Mistakes Some Make When Trying To Lose Belly Fat
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- Ako Gunn declares intention to contest for NDC's Deputy National Communication Officer position
- SOMOCO introduces the new Pulsar 220 and Discover 125 motorbikes
- US Military Base: Govt dragged to court over US military agreement
- Politics: It's getting tougher for Trump to find new lawyers to defend him in the Russia investigation
- Red flags over local content in ECG as bidders submit proposals (Audio)
- "I Didn’t Know Patience Jonathan Was Perm Sec" - Dudafa tells Court
- Black Axe Leader, Notorious Armed Robbers Paraded By Police
- Military deal: US totally outsmarted Ghana to bag ‘sweet’ deal – Kofi Wayo
- Bawumia pays working visit to Hubtel
- Ghana, Romania to deepen bilateral ties
- Ghana records US$584m trade surplus in two months – BoG
- Mixed reactions meet BoG’s cut in policy rate
- Pension Funds with uniBank are safe – NPRA
Click Here to Comment on this Article