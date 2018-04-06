Akufo-Addo Lauds UPSA For Renaming The School After Its Founder

The President has commended the Governing Council of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) for its decision, in accordance with the Statutes of the University, to rename the institution after founder and first director.
According to President Akufo-Addo, it is an excellent decision to honour Nana J. K. Opoku-Ampomah, which has received which has his approval.
“Once the parliamentary process has been completed, this University will be called Opoku Ampomah University of Professional Studies,” he said.
He said this Wednesday when he delivered the keynote address at events marking the 4th special Congregation ceremony of the University.
The Congregation ceremony, amongst others, also conferred honorary doctorate degrees on Nana Opoku-Ampomah, founder and first director of the Institute of Professional Studies (IPS).
Also, Ahmad Ahmad, Vice President of FIFA, the world governing body of football, and President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
From relatively small and humble beginnings in 1967, the President stated that UPSA has become one of the most progressive, public institutions of higher learning in Ghana, offering both academic and professional tertiary education qualifications.
He added that after being in existence for 50 years, UPSA has gained the reputation as the oldest, human resource development institution in professional accountancy and management in Ghana, with many of its products in key leadership positions in and out of the country.
“The outstanding work done under the leadership of Nana Opoku-Ampomah, who braved all odds and courageously sowed the biblical mustard seed, deserves special commendation,” he added.
President Akufo-Addo assured that his government remains fully committed to ensuring that all of Ghana’s youth gain access not only to senior high school education, but also to tertiary education, as they represent the best ways of equipping the citizenry with the requisite skills for national development.
“We are aware that adequate funding of higher education has been one of the challenges of successive governments. At the graduate level, this, particularly, has become a topical issue in recent times,” he said.
The President added, “As part of efforts to deal with the problem of funding higher education, government has committed itself to the establishment of a research fund for the sole purpose of funding relevant and sector-specific research work in our institutions of higher learning. This is in addition to the Book and Research Allowance.”
Government, the President assured, will continue to support tertiary institution-industry collaborative programmes to increase opportunities for practical training and internship.
“We shall promote curriculum development to meet the skills and human resource demands of industry, create opportunities for work and study, and make training in entrepreneurship a cardinal component of the school system,” he added.
Towards establishing the enactment of a law to establish a unified Commission for Tertiary Education to deal with policy formulation, implementation and accreditation, the President revealed that the Education Ministry will shortly begin implementing recommendations that will reform university accreditation and affiliation policies in order to introduce equity and fairness in the establishment of public and private universities.
He commended the Council and Management of the University of Professional Studies for placing emphasis on courses relevant to the needs of the Ghanaian economy, particularly, in the areas of management sciences, accountancy, marketing, banking and finance, communications, information technology, law and other related social sciences.
“The establishment of the endowment fund to help the needy, but brilliant students are also in the right direction. Government, and the Education Ministry, under its dynamic Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, will continue to support you as much as the state of our public finances permits,” he said.
Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com
