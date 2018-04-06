Parents Should Play Key Role In Their Ward’s Education—UCMAS CEO

The 6th edition of the Universal Concept of Mental Arithmetic (UCMAS) National Inter-Schools Competition 2018 has been held at Burma Camp with a clarion call on parents and guardians to be concerned and get involved in the daily curricular activities of their wards and children.
This was held ahead of the UCMAS international competitions, to be hosted by Malaysia.
The Chief Executive Officer of UCMAS, Mr. Roger Ohemeng, who made call said parents should play a significant role throughout the education period of their children.
UCMAS Ghana Ltd as part of the UCMAS education group started with 2 sectors in Accra in 2007 and by 2009, it was offered in more than 15 learning sectors across Accra.
Today, UCMAS is now present in every region and operating in over 150 learning centres and over 55 franchisees outside Ghana.
UCMAS is now present in several countries across Africa. These countries include Nigeria, Niger, Kenya, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, Gambia, Guinea, Uganda, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Tanzania.
UCMAS is in partnership with over 300 schools that are running the UCMAS programme as a school curriculum activity.
According to Mr. Roger Ohemeng, the children are trained with a UCMAS tool, which will help improve their concentration, imagination, and creativity.
“UCMAS has trained children to exhibit speed and accuracy, confidence, concentration, improved listening skills, comprehension skills, outstanding creativity, photographic memory skills and fantastic arithmetic skills”, he said.
Mr. Roger Ohemeng further stated that UCMAS is not basically mathematics but rather it cuts across all subjects at school.
“I would like to use this opportunity to appeal to the government to help and support the programme to reach the less privileged in the rural areas across the country,” he stated.
On his part, Samuel Otopah Nton, Director for Pre-tertiary Private School at the Ghana Education Service (GES), said Senior High Schools and Tertiary Schools are still facing Mathematical challenges, therefore the UCMAS programme is a good “step in the right direction which will help improve students’ performance in schools.”
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Tech: A bullet in a shoe and people trampling over each other: Witnesses to the shooting at YouTube recall moments of panic (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Real Madrid dispatch Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus 3-0
- Tech: Read the e-mail Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent employees about the YouTube shooting
- Two Firms Bid To Take Over Management Of ECG
- MPs Pledge To Fight Child Labour In Cocoa Production
- NEF Partners With Elsevier To Provide Editorial Expertise, Infrastructure And A Capacity Building Engine For The Next Generation Of African Researchers
- Brogya Genfi Takes US ‘Military Base’ To Court
- John Mahama And Hanna Tetteh Must Be Charged With Treason, Period!
- Barclays Surprised At MPC's Policy Rate Cut
- 96,000 Homes Caught In Illegal Electricity Connections In 2017
- MPs To Be Recalled To Ratify 2015 Ghana-US Military Agreement
- Supporters Allege NDC Bussed Them To Opuni Trial
- NPP Chairman Pledges To Give Tricycles To Members
- Politics: Trump reportedly muses about bringing Rob Porter back to the White House
- Politics: 'Brazen, criminal attack': Australia just expelled Russian diplomats over the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal
- Politics: Meet 6 of the most prominent young people leading the fight against gun violence
- NEF Partners With Elsevier To Provide Editorial Expertise, Infrastructure And A Capacity Building Engine For The Next Generation Of African Researchers
- In war-torn C.Africa, Russia trains army in weapons use
- S.Africa's DIY battle against HIV
- Troubled region of Kasai provides key test for DR Congo
- Axe looms for Lehmann and Smith as CA hold crisis talks
- Tech: Parts of China are using facial recognition technology that can scan the country's entire population in one second
- MPs Pledge To Fight Child Labour In Cocoa Production
- 96,000 Homes Caught In Illegal Electricity Connections In 2017
- Brogya Genfi Takes US ‘Military Base’ To Court
- Cadling Fashions Now A 'Citizen' Of East Legon
- Herdsmen Are Armed By Politicians, says Methodist Prelate
- 5 Mistakes Some Make When Trying To Lose Belly Fat
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- Ako Gunn declares intention to contest for NDC's Deputy National Communication Officer position
- SOMOCO introduces the new Pulsar 220 and Discover 125 motorbikes
- US Military Base: Govt dragged to court over US military agreement
- Politics: It's getting tougher for Trump to find new lawyers to defend him in the Russia investigation
- Red flags over local content in ECG as bidders submit proposals (Audio)
- "I Didn’t Know Patience Jonathan Was Perm Sec" - Dudafa tells Court
- Black Axe Leader, Notorious Armed Robbers Paraded By Police
- Military deal: US totally outsmarted Ghana to bag ‘sweet’ deal – Kofi Wayo
- Bawumia pays working visit to Hubtel
- Ghana, Romania to deepen bilateral ties
- Ghana records US$584m trade surplus in two months – BoG
- Mixed reactions meet BoG’s cut in policy rate
- Pension Funds with uniBank are safe – NPRA
Click Here to Comment on this Article