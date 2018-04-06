Parents Should Play Key Role In Their Ward’s Education—UCMAS CEO

Dan Soko

The 6th edition of the Universal Concept of Mental Arithmetic (UCMAS) National Inter-Schools Competition 2018 has been held at Burma Camp with a clarion call on parents and guardians to be concerned and get involved in the daily curricular activities of their wards and children.

This was held ahead of the UCMAS international competitions, to be hosted by Malaysia.

The Chief Executive Officer of UCMAS, Mr. Roger Ohemeng, who made call said parents should play a significant role throughout the education period of their children.

UCMAS Ghana Ltd as part of the UCMAS education group started with 2 sectors in Accra in 2007 and by 2009, it was offered in more than 15 learning sectors across Accra.

Today, UCMAS is now present in every region and operating in over 150 learning centres and over 55 franchisees outside Ghana.

UCMAS is now present in several countries across Africa. These countries include Nigeria, Niger, Kenya, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, Gambia, Guinea, Uganda, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Tanzania.

UCMAS is in partnership with over 300 schools that are running the UCMAS programme as a school curriculum activity.

According to Mr. Roger Ohemeng, the children are trained with a UCMAS tool, which will help improve their concentration, imagination, and creativity.

“UCMAS has trained children to exhibit speed and accuracy, confidence, concentration, improved listening skills, comprehension skills, outstanding creativity, photographic memory skills and fantastic arithmetic skills”, he said.

Mr. Roger Ohemeng further stated that UCMAS is not basically mathematics but rather it cuts across all subjects at school.

“I would like to use this opportunity to appeal to the government to help and support the programme to reach the less privileged in the rural areas across the country,” he stated.

On his part, Samuel Otopah Nton, Director for Pre-tertiary Private School at the Ghana Education Service (GES), said Senior High Schools and Tertiary Schools are still facing Mathematical challenges, therefore the UCMAS programme is a good “step in the right direction which will help improve students’ performance in schools.”

Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web



Ghana’s pensions regime requires urgent reforms – Vice President Bawumia

April 25, 2018

Parents Should Play Key Role In Their Ward’s Education—UCMAS CEO

April 25, 2018

Some domestic passengers stranded at KIA due to ‘technical challenges’

April 25, 2018

Akufo-Addo Lauds UPSA For Renaming The School After Its Founder

April 25, 2018

Chiana Health Center In Urgent Need Of Snake Vaccines

April 25, 2018

NAPO Confident TVET Will Transform Ghana's Economy

April 25, 2018

Takoradi Technical University to offer ambulance services to health facilities in W/R

April 25, 2018

Lead Good Lives Exhibited By Church Leaders

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghanaian Stabbed To Death In UK

April 24, 2018

C. African president urges disarming armed groups

April 23, 2018
Politics: Here's what we know about Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old suspect in the Toronto van attack

Politics: Here's what we know about Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old suspect in the Toronto van attack

April 23, 2018

Tech: This tech startup is starting its own net neutral, independent internet

April 23, 2018

Sports: 'ALL OF TORONTO IS WITH YOU': The Toronto Maple Leafs had a moving tribute for the victims of the van collision that killed at least 10

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!