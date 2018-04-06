Parents Should Play Key Role In Their Ward’s Education—UCMAS CEO

The 6th edition of the Universal Concept of Mental Arithmetic (UCMAS) National Inter-Schools Competition 2018 has been held at Burma Camp with a clarion call on parents and guardians to be concerned and get involved in the daily curricular activities of their wards and children.

This was held ahead of the UCMAS international competitions, to be hosted by Malaysia.

The Chief Executive Officer of UCMAS, Mr. Roger Ohemeng, who made call said parents should play a significant role throughout the education period of their children.

UCMAS Ghana Ltd as part of the UCMAS education group started with 2 sectors in Accra in 2007 and by 2009, it was offered in more than 15 learning sectors across Accra.

Today, UCMAS is now present in every region and operating in over 150 learning centres and over 55 franchisees outside Ghana.

UCMAS is now present in several countries across Africa. These countries include Nigeria, Niger, Kenya, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, Gambia, Guinea, Uganda, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Tanzania.

UCMAS is in partnership with over 300 schools that are running the UCMAS programme as a school curriculum activity.

According to Mr. Roger Ohemeng, the children are trained with a UCMAS tool, which will help improve their concentration, imagination, and creativity.

“UCMAS has trained children to exhibit speed and accuracy, confidence, concentration, improved listening skills, comprehension skills, outstanding creativity, photographic memory skills and fantastic arithmetic skills”, he said.

Mr. Roger Ohemeng further stated that UCMAS is not basically mathematics but rather it cuts across all subjects at school.

“I would like to use this opportunity to appeal to the government to help and support the programme to reach the less privileged in the rural areas across the country,” he stated.

On his part, Samuel Otopah Nton, Director for Pre-tertiary Private School at the Ghana Education Service (GES), said Senior High Schools and Tertiary Schools are still facing Mathematical challenges, therefore the UCMAS programme is a good “step in the right direction which will help improve students’ performance in schools.”