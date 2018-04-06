Patrick Twumasi Bags Bbrace In FC Astana 2-0 Win At FC Kyzylzhar

Patrick Twumasi bagged a late brace as FC Astana beat FC Kyzylzhar Petropavlovsk 2-0 away in the Kazakh Premier League.

The Ghana international’s first goal was in the 80th minute and the doubled the lead on the 90th-minute mark.

Twumasi has now moved to second on the scorers chart with four after seven goals of matches.

FC Astana lead the table with 19 points; five more than second place Kairat who have played one match less.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com