StarTimes Ghana Presents Real LED TV, 20 Decoders Towards 43rd SWAG Awards Night

StarTimes Ghana have presented a jumbo Real LED TV and 20 decoders to the Sports Writers Association of Ghana [SWAG] as their contribution in sponsoring the 43rd Awards event.

SWAG will be hosting distinguished sportsmen and women at the annual Awards scheduled for Accra International Conference Center onFriday, 4th May 2018.

As part of the sponsoring the award ceremony, StarTimes Ghana have presented 20 decoders and a Real digital TV which is new in the market to the executives of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana at a brief presentation in Accra on Wednesday.

The items were received by the President of the Association Kwabena Yeboah who thanked StarTimes and commended them for putting life into Ghana Sports, especially their broadcasting of the Ghana Premier League to the world.

Felix Ahonzo COO of StarTimes said the presentation was their contribution to promote and develop sports and at the same time encouraging Ghanaians to do sports. He commended SWAG for holding on to the awards and honouring outstanding performers for the past 42 years.

Present at the ceremony was UAE based Kick Boxer of the year 2017, Alhassan Okine who represented the award winners and the Marketing Manager of StarTimes, Akosua.

This year’s Award Ceremony which has MTN as it headline sponsor will see Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Teye Partey, Newcastle United sensation Christian Atsu, Daniel Agyei and Richmond Boakye Yiadom competing for the ultimate award [Footballer of the Year].

Also expected are HE George Weah, President of Liberia, Dormaahene Nana Aygemang Badu, David Dein, former Vice President of London based football club, Arsenal and Suarez, a former midfield star of Arsenal.

The ASA Band and Kwabena Kwabena will provide music at the function which is also expected to attract Ghanaian celebrities and sports personalities.