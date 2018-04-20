Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has sent a delivered a victory message to WBO Super Bantamweight Interim Champion, Isaac Dogboe as he faces fellow unbeaten Mexican Jessie Magdaleno for his WBO title on Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Philadelphia, USA.
The message which was issued by the Communications Department of the Authority said “we know you are are the Rising Star of Africa and the Royal Storm. The GBA and people of Ghana believe in you and know you have what it takes to be like our champions; D. K. Poison, Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, Nana Yaw Konadu, Alfred Kotey, Joseph Agbeko, Joshua Clottey and Emmanuel Tagoe because you are Ghanaian warrior”
According to the message, the GBA said Dogboe is self-motivated and has the self-reliance to win the bout which comes of at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.
It said Isaac Dogboe is of a special class who has what it takes to win.
The Boxing Authority cautioned Team Dogboe not to be overconfident, but be professional and determined to go all out for a knock out to make the work of the ring officials easy.
Isaac Dogboe, a champion in his own class holds the WBO Interim/ Africa/Pacific Unified titles as well as the WBC Youth title belts.
In 2012, he represented Ghana at the 2012 Olympic Games. As a professional, he is unbeaten in 18 fights and trained by his father, Paul Dogboe who was honoured by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) as Coach of the Year at their last awards event.
Magdaleno is also undefeated in 25 fights, and this makes the bout a tough one not to be missed.
