SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

Dan Soko
The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has sent a victory and encouragement message to WBO Super Bantamweight Interim Champion, Isaac Dogboe as he faces Mexican Jessie Magdaleno for his title on Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Philadelphia, USA.

The message which was signed by the General Secretary of the Association William Ezah said “we believe in you as a great warrior of Africa and Ghana, that is why you are the Rising Star of Africa and the Royal Storm. The media and people of Ghana know you have what it takes to be like D. K. Poison, Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, Nana Yaw Konadu, Alfred Kotey, Joseph Agbeko, Joshua Clottey and Emmanuel Tagoe because you are Ghanaian”

According to the message, the SWAG knows that Dogboe is self-motivated and has the confidence to win the bout which comes of at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

It said Isaac Dogboe who was given a special award at the 42nd SWAG Awards is in contention for the Boxer of the Year, and victory on his part would be an icing on the cake and would make this year’s 43rd ceremony very grand.

The SWAG, however, cautioned Team Dogboe not to be complacent but be determined to go all out for a knock out to make the work of the officials easy.

Isaac Dogboe holds the WBO Interim/ Africa/Pacific Unified titles as well as the WBC Youth belt.

In 2012, he represented Ghana at the 2012 Olympic Games. As a professional, he is unbeaten in 18 fights and trained by his father who was honoured by SWAG as Coach of the Year at the last awards event.

Magdaleno is also undefeated in 25 fights, and this makes the bout a tough one not to be missed.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Boxing Writers Association of Ghana (BWAG), Friends of Boxing (FOB) and the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU) have also sent well-wishing messages to Team Dogboe.

