Painter Jailed Seven Years For Stealing GH¢3,350.00

A 30 year old painter who stole valuables and cash worth GH¢3,350.00 last December at Tadzevu in the Ketu North District, belonging to a pastor of the Apostles Revelation Society (ARS) has been sentenced to a fine of GH¢6,000.00 or serve seven years in jail.
John Acolatse pleaded not guilty to both unlawful entry and stealing for, which he was fined GH¢2,400.00 or three years in jail and GH¢3,600.00 or four years in jail respectively.
Both sentences run consecutively.
The Court presided over by Alhaji Ali Baba Abature was told by Mr. Martin Egyir, a Police Inspector at Dzodze that the complainant was a member of the ARS Church of Kpeve in the Volta Region and that the accused lives at Anloga in the Keta Municipality.
He said at about 0300 hours on December 29, the pastor at a convention, slept in an apartment with his family when Acolatse sneaked in and stole a laptop, four Nokia cellular phones, one modem, a cap all worth GH¢250.00 and two hand bags containing GH¢1,100.00 cash.
He said Acolatse bolted after an alarm was raised but was arrested with a laptop, three phones, a modem, and a cap but without the two handbags and one phone.
The Inspector said Acolatse admitted the offence in his caution statement and mentioned one Fiagbor as his accomplice but failed to assist the police to trace the said Fiagbor.
He has since been sent to the Ho Central Prison having failed to pay the fine.
GNA
By Dominic Adoboli, GNA
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Tech: A bullet in a shoe and people trampling over each other: Witnesses to the shooting at YouTube recall moments of panic (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Real Madrid dispatch Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus 3-0
- Tech: Read the e-mail Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent employees about the YouTube shooting
- In war-torn C.Africa, Russia trains army in weapons use
- S.Africa's DIY battle against HIV
- Troubled region of Kasai provides key test for DR Congo
- Herdsmen Are Armed By Politicians, says Methodist Prelate
- 5 Mistakes Some Make When Trying To Lose Belly Fat
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- US Military Base: Govt dragged to court over US military agreement
- Politics: It's getting tougher for Trump to find new lawyers to defend him in the Russia investigation
- Red flags over local content in ECG as bidders submit proposals (Audio)
- "I Didn’t Know Patience Jonathan Was Perm Sec" - Dudafa tells Court
- Black Axe Leader, Notorious Armed Robbers Paraded By Police
- Corruption Trial: ‘He takes GHc75,000 salary so how can he accept GHc25,000 bribe?’ – Opuni’s lawyer asks
- Politics: Kim Jong Un reportedly made a flashy entrance in Beijing — and likely told China to keep it quiet
- Son of Angola’s ex-President named in $500m fraud case
- We’ll snub recall to ratify old US army agreements – Ablakwa
- Special Prosecutor office will be resourced soon – AG
- Ratifiying US ‘military camp’ agreement ‘unconstitutional’ – Agalga
- Senators Insist On Overriding President Buhari’s Veto
- Story Of Monkeys Chasing People From Their Houses In Lagos
- Buhari Has Failed Nigerians - Yoruba, Ohanaeze, Arewa Youths
- Billions Taken From CBN: Presidency To Release More Evidence Against Jonathan?
- TY Danjuma’s People Reveal How Soldiers Aided Killer Herdsmen
- Lancaster University Ghana Law Students’ Journal ....Volume 2, March 2018 Article 6
- Include Treated Nets In Dowries
- Is NDC Really A Credible Alternative To The NPP Government?
- Government Has Not Neglected Poultry Sub-sector
- Red Flags Over Local Content In ECG
- Kassena Nankana: Open Defecation On The Rise
- We Will Force Government To Abrogate US Military Deal
- Business Complex Inaugurated In New Juaben
- MUCG Appeals For Support To Establish Business Model
- There Has Been No Proof That Sucking Breast Prevents Cancer
- Inter Milan Agree Terms With Juventus Midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah
- Golden City Park Rented Out For Easter Convention; Chelsea, Sharks Fixture Rescheduled
- Black Queens Coach Mercy Tagoe Names Strong Squad For Japan Friendly
- Match Officials For Matchday 3 Announced
- Special Prosecutor office will be resourced soon – Attorney General
- Government hands over vehicles for NIA operations ahead of April registration
- Free SHS: No more PTA dues on bills – NAPO
Click Here to Comment on this Article