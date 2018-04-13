A Stage Play On Road Safety Campaign To Be Premiered In Accra

Latif Abubakar

A stage play titled ‘Men Don Die’ will be premiered on April 29-28 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The play will feature popular actors such as Adjetey Annan and Ecow Smith-Asante.

The play has two shows for each night; 4:00pm and 8:00 pm.

This was contained in a statement signed by Latif Abubakar, the producer of the play and copied to the media.

The play is an initiative of Globe Production, in partnership with the Legon Presbyterian Senior High School (PRESEC) 80th anniversary, to educate the public on the negative effects of road accidents on the society and nation building.

It is sponsored by Endela logistics, Yomi Yoghurt, First Trust Savings & Loans and Veraldo drinks.

Mr Abubakar, also the director of Globe Production, stated that the drama tells a story of two couples who set off on a long journey in an ‘aro-glass’ vehicle, one for their marriage and the other on their way for a divorce, all happening in some few hours.

This becomes a doomsday event when their vehicle gets stuck in the middle of a road. What then becomes of their fate?

Abandoned and lost, the ensuing events expose their characteristics and objectives in the play.

Mr Abubakar added that the play seeks to advocate a road safety campaign and has a theme: ‘there is always light, no matter the situation’, which lays credence to the saying “in thy light we shall see light”.

The playwright promised the public of spiced-up performances and entreated all to attend with families and friends.

According to him, the mission of Globe Productions is to keep touching lives and making people happy and help them appreciate life by distressing themselves from the exigencies of the times.”

Media partners are Graphic Communications Group, TV3, TV Africa, GHONE TV, Citi FM, Citifmonline, Graphic Showbiz and Ghanaian Times.