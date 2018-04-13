A Stage Play On Road Safety Campaign To Be Premiered In Accra

Dan Soko

Latif Abubakar

A stage play titled ‘Men Don Die’ will be premiered on April 29-28 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The play will feature popular actors such as Adjetey Annan and Ecow Smith-Asante.

The play has two shows for each night; 4:00pm and 8:00 pm.

This was contained in a statement signed by Latif Abubakar, the producer of the play and copied to the media.

The play is an initiative of Globe Production, in partnership with the Legon Presbyterian Senior High School (PRESEC) 80th anniversary, to educate the public on the negative effects of road accidents on the society and nation building.

It is sponsored by Endela logistics, Yomi Yoghurt, First Trust Savings & Loans and Veraldo drinks.

Mr Abubakar, also the director of Globe Production, stated that the drama tells a story of two couples who set off on a long journey in an ‘aro-glass’ vehicle, one for their marriage and the other on their way for a divorce, all happening in some few hours.

This becomes a doomsday event when their vehicle gets stuck in the middle of a road. What then becomes of their fate?

Abandoned and lost, the ensuing events expose their characteristics and objectives in the play.

Mr Abubakar added that the play seeks to advocate a road safety campaign and has a theme: ‘there is always light, no matter the situation’, which lays credence to the saying “in thy light we shall see light”.

The playwright promised the public of spiced-up performances and entreated all to attend with families and friends.

According to him, the mission of Globe Productions is to keep touching lives and making people happy and help them appreciate life by distressing themselves from the exigencies of the times.”

Media partners are Graphic Communications Group, TV3, TV Africa, GHONE TV, Citi FM, Citifmonline, Graphic Showbiz and Ghanaian Times.



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Obinim Sticker: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

April 13, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Meek Mill Released From Prison

April 26, 2018

NDC Deletes Moles From Register

April 26, 2018

Maame Dokono Jabs Moesha Boduong Over Artificial Body

April 26, 2018

OD4 Returns To Showbiz As Actor

April 26, 2018

Chieftaincy Factions Clash In Bolga

April 26, 2018

DKB Joins Hitz FM

April 26, 2018

Minister Pleads For Patience

April 26, 2018

Moesha Generalises Again In CNN’s Full Interview

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Deputy Hearts of Oak Coach Nii Odoom Upbeat Ahead Of Kotoko Super Clash

April 24, 2018

2018 CAF CONFED. CUP: ASEC Mimosas Marksman Amed Toure Relishes Aduana Stars Clash

April 24, 2018

Micheal Essien Lavishes Praises On 'Fantastic' Mohammed Salah

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!