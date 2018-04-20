Moesha Generalises Again In CNN’s Full Interview

Dan Soko

Moesha Boduong

CNN has finally aired its full interview with Ghanaian socialite Moesha Boduong, in which she made headlines with allegations that Ghana’s economy is so bad that women are compelled to offer sex to men to survive.

The interview was part of episode six of CNN’s Sex & Love Around the World series, which is osted by international journalist Christiane Amanpour.

Excerpts of the interview which were released earlier had caused a lot of hue and cry in Ghana, with many rebuking Moesha for making generalised comments.

But Amanpour jumped to her defence, saying Moesha has the right to speak as a woman and also registered her disappointment with Ghanaians and the media for not waiting for the full interview before jumping the gun to criticise her.

However, in the full interview, Moesha made a lot more scandalous generalised revelations.

She also told Amanpour that the only way a Ghanaian woman can keep a man is to be a freak in the sheets; a reason she is the favourite mistress of her man (married man).

“In Ghana, we try to please the men first before we please ourselves that is why we use all these medications so that we make them enjoy the sex. We please our men before thinking about ourselves. You need to be a freak in the sheets to keep your man that’s why I’m the favourite mistress,” she revealed.

Moesha also added it is a normal practice in Ghana to date a married man, adding that every married man in Ghana keeps a mistress, a girlfriend and a wife.

When asked whether she is a girlfriend or mistress, Moesha responded by saying she is the girlfriend but hopes to attain the mistress title soon.

“I’m a girlfriend but I’m sure I’ll get to a mistress soon,’’ she said

On the show, Christine Amanpour also interviewed Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI), Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the host of Odo Ahomaso Show, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, and other individuals from diverse backgrounds. But Moesha’s interview gained all the negative reactions.



About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

