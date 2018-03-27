Minister Pleads For Patience

Former Headteacher of Okorase Methodist Basic School being honoured with a citation

Deputy Minister for Information, Nana Ama Dokua Asiama Adjei, has called on Ghanaians to exercise a little more patience for the President, Nana Akufo Addo to carry out his economic reforms.

In her solidarity message at the 39th Synod of the Methodist Church Ghana, Koforidua Diocese held at the Calvary Methodist Church, Larteh AKwapim last Sunday, the Deputy Minister, opined that the President and his team were working around the clock to roll out a number of initiatives which would improve the economy.

“The President is mindful of the situation and is working tirelessly with his team to ensure that the measures put in place to revamp the national economy yield the needed results to create a buoyant economy which will make every Ghanaian happy,” she stated.

The Deputy Minister who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area bemoaned the crave by the youth to employ every means to get rich overnight and appealed that they should rather work hard.

The outgoing Bishop of the Koforidua Diocese, Rt. Rev.Michael Agyarkwa Bossman preaching on the theme for the Synod “Scripture, Discipleship and Holy Spirit Factors in Sustaining our Gains for Effective Stewardship” called on Christians to be pacesetters in nation building.

“We should stop in-fighting and rivalry and concentrate on our mission as the light of the world to draw others to our faith”

The outgoing Bishop charged the youth of the Church to champion the cause of evangelism not only to increase membership but as a need to ensure that people benefitted from the salvation message.

In a latter event, Rev. Bossman, presented citations and undisclosed amount of money to five retired heads of Methodist Church Institutions especially members of the clergy who have distinguished themselves in the work of Missions.

He also presented Bibles and certificates to about sixty four Lay Preachers who have served in that capacity for twenty years and more.

By Solomon Ofori