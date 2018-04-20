OD4 Returns To Showbiz As Actor

OD4

After a long hiatus from Ghana’s music scene, raga-dancehall musician OD4 is set to make a return to showbiz, but surprisingly as an actor.

He has been featured in an upcoming movie titled ‘Reflecting Shadows’ and he is acting alongside top actors such as Van Vicker, Omar Sheriff Captan, Kofi Adjorlolo and a host of others.

There are no many details about his role in the new movie but indications are that he played a role of a musician.

All roads will lead to the Silverbird Cinemas at the Accra and West Hills Malls on April 28 for the movie’s premiere.

Directed by Lucky Evergreen Erhaze, ‘Reflecting Shadows’ is a story of different characters whose decisions and choices illuminate their very image.

Darkness looms and screams could be heard with one last breath also becoming the very first breath when shadows reflect.

It is produced by Mabel Amitoh under Amimay Production, and it also stars Christina Awuni, Richard Sarkodie, among others.

OD4 is a surprise artiste in the movie and there is a lot of anticipation awaiting his role.

Born Henry Agyei Gyamerah, OD4 is a ragga musician who was once highly sought-after.

His stage name is a rebus for Obiara Di Fo, which means everyone is guilty. The ‘4’ signifies that his melody is on four notes. He is a proponent of raglife music and describes his music as a mix of dancehall and highlife.

Some of his popular songs are ‘Wonya Da’, ‘Odo Nkoaa’, ‘Ten Thousand’, ‘Twe Ma Me’, ‘Slima Girls’ and ‘Darling’, a lot of which he has worked on with Ras Nigga, who he was rumoured to be going out with at the time.

He has worked with several other artistes such as Okuraseni Samuel of TV3 Mentor fame and Kyikin.