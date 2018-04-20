NDC Deletes Moles From Register

Dan Soko

Kwaku Boahen

THE LARGEST opposition political party in the country, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has completed an important exercise to boost their chances in winning the 2020 polls.

The party has completed expunging names of possible moles who have managed to register and get into the books of the party.

This was disclosed by the Deputy National Communication Director of the party, Mr. Kwaku Boahen, who was speaking about ongoing events in the party on a radio station, recently.

According to him, the possibility of some ‘wicked’ people, sneaking to register as if they are genuine NDC members, just to create continuous troubles and tension in the party, was very high.

Kwaku Boahen, who is a former Ashanti Regional NDC Youth Organizer, stated that the auditing of the party’s register was carried out nationwide.

The NDC, then in political power, complained about some members from the camp of their political opponents who had managed to register as NDC members, prior to the 2016 elections.

The largest opposition political party in the country therefore attributed their 2016 electoral defeat, which political pundits have described as embarrassing, to the moles in their register.

Meanwhile, another member of the party in the Ashanti Region, Godwin Bobovi, has announced that the party has started its branch elections across all the constituencies in the country.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi



About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

