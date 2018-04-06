Meek Mill Released From Prison

Meek Mill and Kevin Hart at the Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami game after he was released
After spending nearly five months incarcerated after a controversial sentence of two to four years in prison for violating probation, the Philadelphia rapper was out and en route to a basketball game on Tuesday evening.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered an immediate release for Mill earlier in the day, directing the judge to release him on “unsecured bail.”
“I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time,” the rapper, whose full name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, said in a statement obtained by CNN. “While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive.”
Mill received a two-to-four year prison sentence in November for violating probation on a 2008 gun and drug case.
He was arrested in 2017 after being involved in a fight and arrested again later for popping wheelies on a dirt bike. Judge Genece Brinkley cited a failed drug test and the rapper’s non-compliance with a court order restricting his travel in her sentencing order.
Earlier this month, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office recommended a new trial for Mill. But after a judge denied Mill bail, his plea was moved to the state’s Supreme Court.
The case has sparked outrage from criminal justice reform activists. Mill received widespread support from notable artists and athletes, including Colin Kapernick, rappers Jay-Z, T.I. and Rick Ross, New England Patirots owner Robert Kraft, comedian Kevin Hart and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin.
Rubin told CNN in a phone interview that he believes Mill will be released on Tuesday evening. He hopes to take him to the 76ers game against the Miami Heat.
Rubin added that he and Hart visited with Meek for two hours earlier in the day.
“I think what the support did is bring the overall problem of the criminal justice reform that’s needed to light. There’s so many other people that have been wrongfully convicted,”Rubin told CNN.
