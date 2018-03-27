Salah, Contender For Ballon d’Or

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah has emerged as a genuine contender to win this year’s Ballon d’Or award with bookmakers slashing his odds after a standout performance in the Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma.
The Egyptian took what has already been a remarkable campaign to an astronomical level with two goals and two assists in Liverpool’s outstanding 5-2 victory over his former club on Tuesday night.
He is now considered joint favourite to pick up football’s most prestigious individual alongside Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and ahead of Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, who have shared the last 10 awards equally.
Salah’s storming run to the top of world football could see him become the first star other than Ronaldo or Messi to pick up the Golden Ball since Brazilian midfielder Kaka, won it all the way back in 2007.
With his brace against Roma taking him to 43 goals for the season, Salah is now the outright top scorer in Europe with his fellow Ballon d’Or contenders Ronaldo and Messi on 41 and 35 respectively.
But it will take more than just goals to win the votes of players, managers and prominent journalists from around the world. Indeed, Ronaldo scored an incredible 61 goals in the 2014-15 season and still missed out to Messi, who had a slightly inferior 58.
History tells us that winning the Champions League is of the utmost importance when it comes to deciding who lifts the Ballon d’Or. Eight of the last 11 Golden Ball winners had also inspired their teams to Champions League titles in the same year.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Tech: A bullet in a shoe and people trampling over each other: Witnesses to the shooting at YouTube recall moments of panic (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Real Madrid dispatch Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus 3-0
- Tech: Read the e-mail Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent employees about the YouTube shooting
- Is There A Curse With Winning Big Money In The Lottery?
- Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment
- WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash
- Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports
- Volta Region Gets 1.4m Treated Mosquito Nets
- 50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement
- Allow PTAs To Manage Their Dues – Minister Tells School Heads
- Kutukrom: The Town Where The Red Carpet Is A Dusty Road
- Ethiopian Airlines idens Its African Network To 3 More Destinations
- Where Are Ghana's Trained Social Workers; Trainer Asks
- Tony Elumelu Foundation Picks 40 Ghanaians For 2018 Programme
- Afienya ECG Goes Wild Over Togo Meters
- Guardiola Is A Hypocrite - Zlatan Agent
- ‘I Will Still Be At Chelsea’
- Uncle ‘T’ FC Targets Premiership
- Tech: Mark Hamill describes how George Lucas originally wanted to end 'Star Wars' Episode 9
- RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything
- Finance: Nvidia is rising as its GPU technology conference kicks off (NVDA)
- Incendiary Comments: Breaking News: NDC's Koku Anyidoho arrested
- Music, Magic and Comedy: Get ready to be blown away...MMC Live 2018 is here
- Tech: Prince died with 'exceedingly high' levels of a drug that's 30 times stronger than heroin in his system, according to a new report
- In Kumasi: Serious fight breaks between KMA decongestion team and hawkers
- Finance: One of NYC's most important landmarks is set for a five-year, $364 million repair project — here's how it forever changed the city's traffic patterns
- Women’s 2018 Cup of Nations: Wiyaala, Grace Ashy, Asamoah Gyan to collaborate on Cup Of Nations song
- Tech: All your favorite Netflix original shows that are coming back for another season
- Corruption Fight: Here are 5 previous gov't appointees jailed by the NPP
- MLS: How Ghana’s Lalas Abubakar eased into Columbus Crew’s tough playing system
- Mystery: Woman gives birth to baby with Qur’an and Muslim prayer bead in hand
- Yendi SHS teacher dies ‘mysteriously’
- Andani Royals mark Yaa-Naa’s 16th memorial service in Tamale
- FDA intensifies surveillance to curb influx, abuse of Tramadol
- Barca Steps Up Griezmann Signing
- South Africa Based Edwin Gyimah Enjoying His Football Out Of The Spotlight
- Finance: Waymo and Jaguar just teamed up to develop a fleet of luxury all-electric self-driving cars (GOOG, TSLA)
- Finance: Trump claimed the tax bill would lead to a huge boost in business spending — but there's no sign of it yet
- Finance: Drastic income inequality is putting a strain on America's social safety net
- Tech: ESPN's new boss talks about anchors taking political stances: 'We are not a political organization'
- Politics: Meet the 6 impressive teenagers who are leading a massive gun control movement after the Parkland massacre
- Strategy: Starbucks is bringing back a promotion that baristas hate — but there's a catch (SBUX)
Click Here to Comment on this Article