I Have Good Connections At The Presidency; No One Can Touch Me – Lebanese Galamseyer Brags (VIDEO)

Yahaya has alleged that he is involved in galamsey with the consent of the Presidency
The government has made giant strides in the fight against galamsey after the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Akufo-Addo administration launched a full-scale attack on the menace.
Spearheaded by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, his outfit has shut down several illegal mining concessions leaving destroyed machinery in their wake.
In a video intercepted by GhanaWeb however, a Lebanese national, Mr. Yahaya, claiming to be of Ghanaian descent, is seen and heard bragging to an undercover investigative journalist under the guise of a local concessioner that he has strong ties at the seat of government, and as a result, should be granted concessions in an area to mine.
Determined to be sure of how deep the Lebanese man’s connections are, he warned him of the activities of the Environmental Protection Agency in quelling undertakings of illegal miners in the country. But the Lebanese just shrugged and urged the ‘concessioner’ to simply give him the EPA boss’ number and everything would be alright.
“…for this one I don’t have any problem, you get me, nobody can touch me…. Just give me the boss’ number and don’t worry… I will let them come to the flag house (Jubilee House). As for connections, I have… I have very good connections, nobody can disturb me,” he stressed rather confidently.
Mr. Yahaya further noted that he was in partnership with Aisha Huang, an alleged suspect who was earlier accused of being the leader of some Chinese galamseyers in the country.
The Lebanese national also hinted that the boss of the Operation Vanguard, a taskforce set up to enforce government’s campaign against illegal mining activities in the country, was his friend and as a result would be able to gain his permission to carry out his galamsey activities.
Having liaised with the chiefs and other traditional leaders in the various galamsey flashpoints, government has been able to minimize drastically, the activities of illegal miners, or so it seems.
Although the fight against the menace is not entirely over, government appears to have given a major blow to the illegal miners following an indefinite ban on all small-scale mining activities across the country.
With this recent development however, many will begin to doubt whether the fight against the galamsey menace will be won at all.
– Ghanaweb.com
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Tech: A bullet in a shoe and people trampling over each other: Witnesses to the shooting at YouTube recall moments of panic (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Real Madrid dispatch Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus 3-0
- Tech: Read the e-mail Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent employees about the YouTube shooting
- Is There A Curse With Winning Big Money In The Lottery?
- Buhari Shocks APC, Calls For Cancellation Of Tenure Elongation For Oyegun, Others
- Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment
- WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash
- Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports
- Volta Region Gets 1.4m Treated Mosquito Nets
- 50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement
- Allow PTAs To Manage Their Dues – Minister Tells School Heads
- Kutukrom: The Town Where The Red Carpet Is A Dusty Road
- Ethiopian Airlines idens Its African Network To 3 More Destinations
- Where Are Ghana's Trained Social Workers; Trainer Asks
- Tony Elumelu Foundation Picks 40 Ghanaians For 2018 Programme
- Afienya ECG Goes Wild Over Togo Meters
- Guardiola Is A Hypocrite - Zlatan Agent
- ‘I Will Still Be At Chelsea’
- Uncle ‘T’ FC Targets Premiership
- Tech: Mark Hamill describes how George Lucas originally wanted to end 'Star Wars' Episode 9
- RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything
- Finance: Nvidia is rising as its GPU technology conference kicks off (NVDA)
- Incendiary Comments: Breaking News: NDC's Koku Anyidoho arrested
- Music, Magic and Comedy: Get ready to be blown away...MMC Live 2018 is here
- Tech: Prince died with 'exceedingly high' levels of a drug that's 30 times stronger than heroin in his system, according to a new report
- In Kumasi: Serious fight breaks between KMA decongestion team and hawkers
- Finance: One of NYC's most important landmarks is set for a five-year, $364 million repair project — here's how it forever changed the city's traffic patterns
- Women’s 2018 Cup of Nations: Wiyaala, Grace Ashy, Asamoah Gyan to collaborate on Cup Of Nations song
- Tech: All your favorite Netflix original shows that are coming back for another season
- Corruption Fight: Here are 5 previous gov't appointees jailed by the NPP
- MLS: How Ghana’s Lalas Abubakar eased into Columbus Crew’s tough playing system
- Mystery: Woman gives birth to baby with Qur’an and Muslim prayer bead in hand
- Yendi SHS teacher dies ‘mysteriously’
- Andani Royals mark Yaa-Naa’s 16th memorial service in Tamale
- FDA intensifies surveillance to curb influx, abuse of Tramadol
- Barca Steps Up Griezmann Signing
- South Africa Based Edwin Gyimah Enjoying His Football Out Of The Spotlight
- Finance: Waymo and Jaguar just teamed up to develop a fleet of luxury all-electric self-driving cars (GOOG, TSLA)
- Finance: Trump claimed the tax bill would lead to a huge boost in business spending — but there's no sign of it yet
- Finance: Drastic income inequality is putting a strain on America's social safety net
- Tech: ESPN's new boss talks about anchors taking political stances: 'We are not a political organization'
- Politics: Meet the 6 impressive teenagers who are leading a massive gun control movement after the Parkland massacre
Click Here to Comment on this Article