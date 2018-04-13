Taylor Slams Hearts

Charles Taylor

Former Hearts of Oak kingpin, Charles Taylor, has admitted that he is dismayed by the club’s performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians have endured a torrid time in the league this season, having recorded three wins, four losses and two draws as they sit 11th on the league log after Match Day 9.

According Taylor, who was a key member of the famous “64 Battalion” squad, has lamented the current state of the team and indicated that no former member of the club will be proud of their display.

“No former player of Hearts now is proud of the club because of this poor performance,” Taylor told Angel TV.

“Some of these players are there by chance but not on merit. If you are playing for Hearts now and you not effective, then you are useless.

“The players need to leave better legacy for themselves at the club.

“We are no longer playing, yet Ghanaians are always making reference to our days.

“They need to be devoted and know that if they play well, they would benefit and not the management.”

However, Hearts are not the only ‘big side’ struggling as Kotoko – the most successful team in the history of the topflight, and for whom Taylor also played for – are having problems of their own, albeit they sit better on the table.

“Hearts and Kotoko change coaches too much, it affects the performance of the team,” the ex-playmaker said.

“During our era, because [coach] Cecil Jones [Attuquayefio] coached us for a very long time, he knew how to deal with us especially during selections for matches.

“He knew when to bring a specific player. And it made us perform well.

Ghanasoccernet