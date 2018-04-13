Taylor Slams Hearts

Dan Soko

Charles Taylor

Former Hearts of Oak kingpin, Charles Taylor, has admitted that he is dismayed by the club’s performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians have endured a torrid time in the league this season, having recorded three wins, four losses and two draws as they sit 11th on the league log after Match Day 9.

According Taylor, who was a key member of the famous “64 Battalion” squad, has lamented the current state of the team and indicated that no former member of the club will be proud of their display.

“No former player of Hearts now is proud of the club because of this poor performance,” Taylor told Angel TV.

“Some of these players are there by chance but not on merit. If you are playing for Hearts now and you not effective, then you are useless.

“The players need to leave better legacy for themselves at the club.

“We are no longer playing, yet Ghanaians are always making reference to our days.

“They need to be devoted and know that if they play well, they would benefit and not the management.”

However, Hearts are not the only ‘big side’ struggling as Kotoko – the most successful team in the history of the topflight, and for whom Taylor also played for – are having problems of their own, albeit they sit better on the table.

“Hearts and Kotoko change coaches too much, it affects the performance of the team,” the ex-playmaker said.

“During our era, because [coach] Cecil Jones [Attuquayefio] coached us for a very long time, he knew how to deal with us especially during selections for matches.

“He knew when to bring a specific player. And it made us perform well.

Ghanasoccernet



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Obinim Sticker: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

April 13, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Donewell, Happy FM Stock Blood Bank

April 26, 2018

MTN Asantehene Golf Postponed

April 26, 2018

Novartis Fights Malaria With $100m

April 26, 2018

Taylor Slams Hearts

April 26, 2018

Dr Ahmad Ahmad Dedicates Award To CAF

April 26, 2018

Gov’t To Establish Research Fund For Universities – Nana Addo

April 26, 2018

I Have Good Connections At The Presidency; No One Can Touch Me – Lebanese Galamseyer Brags (VIDEO)

April 26, 2018

Salah, Contender For Ballon d’Or

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Billionaire French tycoon Bollore detained in Africa corruption probe

April 24, 2018

S.African police kill teen killed during anti-graft protests

April 24, 2018

African CSOs Confer In Accra

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!