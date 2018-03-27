I’m A Wounded Lion – Allotey Jacobs Cries

The Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Allotey Jacobs, says his party’s headquarters are undermining his chairmanship in the region.

Speaking on on Peace FM last Wednesday, Mr Jacobs said: “I’m a wounded lion, I’m very bitter because of the treatment the NDC headquarters have meted out to me by undermining my chairmanship in the Central Region”.

“Nobody gave me a pesewa nor a T-shirt in the lead up to 2016 general elections,” an ‘angry’ Allotey Jacobs poured out his frustrations strongly.

The Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) among other things explained to host of Kokrokoo morning show, Kwami Sefa Kai, that he met a leading member of his party who accused him of embezzling an amount of 2 billion which was meant for party faithfuls in his region.

The ‘educated fisherman’ as he is known among his colleagues stated that there were some people at the party’s national headquarters who are simply bent on maligning his name and undermining his authority in the Central Region as a Regional Chairman.

Allotey Jacobs, however, hinted: “They are mischievously doing this and this is urging me to come again to contest and I’m going to contest. If they want to engage in mafia to undermine some people because we don’t like them then the better for us….”

“I want to make it clear to those kids with pampers who came into government and don’t know what life is…When they see you communicating with an NPP person, they say you’re selling yourself to the NPP. The campaign today is that whenever they see you with the NPP means the NPP is to sponsor you to contest elections; that stupidity of mind,” he decried.

The NDC lost massively to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the lead up to the 2016 general elections.

The NPP won 19 of the 23 parliamentary seats including two die-hard seats of the NDC – Twifo Atomorkwa and Ekumfi Constituency seats in the 2016 general elections.

-Adomonline



