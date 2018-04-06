Nana Addo Nominates Cynthia Lamptey As Amidu’s Deputy

President Nana Akufo-Addo
President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated Mavis Jane Cynthia Naa Torshie Lamptey as the deputy Special Prosecutor
She is a lawyer of 30 years standing at the Ghana Bar and a former acting Director of Public Prosecutions.
The President is seeking the approval of Parliament for the nomination.
The Speaker of Parliament referred her nomination to the Appointments Committee of Parliament today [Thursday].
If approved, Cynthia Lamptey will be assisting Martin Amidu, who was sworn in as the Special Prosecutor in February.
Cynthia Lamptey led the prosecution of a former Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Alhaji Imoro who is standing trial for the theft of GHc86.9 million belonging to the state.
She was also in charge of the criminal prosecution of National Democratic Congress (NDC) financier, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, in the GHc 52 million judgment debt saga.
She left the department after 20 years in 2015 and was replaced by Yvonne Attakorah Obuobisa.
The Office of the Special Prosecutor has been tasked to investigate and prosecute certain categories of cases and allegations of corruption and other criminal wrongdoing, including those involving alleged violations of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) and cases implicating public officers and politically-exposed persons.
The office has also be mandated to trace and recover the proceeds of corruption.
The Special Prosecutor’s office is expected to be independent of the Executive, which observers believe will allow it to adequately deal with corruption-related issues which have plagued governance.
The Office of the Special Prosecutor Bill, which was passed in November 2017, defines the modalities for the appointment and operations of the Special Prosecutor Office.
The setting up of the office of the Special Prosecutor was one of the key campaign promises made by President Nana Akufo-Addo ahead of his election victory in 2016 and it is aimed at tackling corruption.
-Citifmonline
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Tech: A bullet in a shoe and people trampling over each other: Witnesses to the shooting at YouTube recall moments of panic (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Real Madrid dispatch Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus 3-0
- Tech: Read the e-mail Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent employees about the YouTube shooting
- Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment
- WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash
- Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports
- Volta Region Gets 1.4m Treated Mosquito Nets
- 50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement
- Allow PTAs To Manage Their Dues – Minister Tells School Heads
- Kutukrom: The Town Where The Red Carpet Is A Dusty Road
- Ethiopian Airlines idens Its African Network To 3 More Destinations
- Where Are Ghana's Trained Social Workers; Trainer Asks
- Tony Elumelu Foundation Picks 40 Ghanaians For 2018 Programme
- Afienya ECG Goes Wild Over Togo Meters
- Guardiola Is A Hypocrite - Zlatan Agent
- ‘I Will Still Be At Chelsea’
- Uncle ‘T’ FC Targets Premiership
- Barca Steps Up Griezmann Signing
- South Africa Based Edwin Gyimah Enjoying His Football Out Of The Spotlight
- UN strengthens role of DR Congo mission in elections
- NPP Condemns Koku Anyidoho's Civil Coup Comment - NPP
- Yendi SHS Teacher Dies ‘Mysteriously’
- US Fully Supports ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ – Ambassador
- Four top activists held after Niger protest violence
- Police 'Okay' Anti-Ghana-US Military Agreement Demo
- Shouldn’t Anyidoho Be Nabbed For Preposterously Mulling Over A Coup D’état?
- Kaakyire FC Hire Serbian Milisav Bogdanovic
- Nana Bediatuo Asante To 2018 Launch Ghana’s Fastest Human
- Botsyo Nkgebe Named General Captain of GC2018 Team Ghana
- Winny Ntumi Wins Ghana’s First Medal At Africa Youth Weightlifting Championship
- Team Ghana Depart For 4 Taekwondo Championships in Morocco
- Never Miss Cabic Boxing Show – Hon. Amin Lamptey
- Mavis Appiah Ploughs Lonely Furrow For Female Coaches In Ghana
- Lower-Tier Side Great Warriors Line Up Friendly Game Against Tudu Mighty Jets
- Andy Yiadom Targets Barnsley Relegation Survival Amid Leeds United Interest
- Boxer Wahid Omar Named Team Ghana's Flagbearer For Commonwealth Games
- Sexual Abuse: Napo threatens to take a gun if a teacher abuses his daughter
- Hilarious: Ghanaians can't get enough of Asiedu Nketia's funeral outfit
- Tech: Mitch McConnell wants to legalize hemp — here's how it's different from marijuana
- Royal Murder: Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani's 16th anniversary marked
- Strategy: We visited an H&M store and saw everything that's wrong with the brand
- Bouncy Baby Boy: Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos welcomes third child
Click Here to Comment on this Article