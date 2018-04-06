Nana Addo Nominates Cynthia Lamptey As Amidu’s Deputy

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated Mavis Jane Cynthia Naa Torshie Lamptey as the deputy Special Prosecutor

She is a lawyer of 30 years standing at the Ghana Bar and a former acting Director of Public Prosecutions.

The President is seeking the approval of Parliament for the nomination.

The Speaker of Parliament referred her nomination to the Appointments Committee of Parliament today [Thursday].

If approved, Cynthia Lamptey will be assisting Martin Amidu, who was sworn in as the Special Prosecutor in February.

Cynthia Lamptey led the prosecution of a former Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Alhaji Imoro who is standing trial for the theft of GHc86.9 million belonging to the state.

She was also in charge of the criminal prosecution of National Democratic Congress (NDC) financier, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, in the GHc 52 million judgment debt saga.

She left the department after 20 years in 2015 and was replaced by Yvonne Attakorah Obuobisa.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has been tasked to investigate and prosecute certain categories of cases and allegations of corruption and other criminal wrongdoing, including those involving alleged violations of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) and cases implicating public officers and politically-exposed persons.

The office has also be mandated to trace and recover the proceeds of corruption.

The Special Prosecutor’s office is expected to be independent of the Executive, which observers believe will allow it to adequately deal with corruption-related issues which have plagued governance.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor Bill, which was passed in November 2017, defines the modalities for the appointment and operations of the Special Prosecutor Office.

The setting up of the office of the Special Prosecutor was one of the key campaign promises made by President Nana Akufo-Addo ahead of his election victory in 2016 and it is aimed at tackling corruption.

