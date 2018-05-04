Michael Osei Threatens To Show Non-Performing Players The Exit

Star Madrid FC trainer, Michael Osei has cautioned his players that he will sack anyone who fails to live up to expectation.

The Kasoa-based outfit were hammered by 3:1 at home by Asokwa Deportivo in midweek.

After 11 matches played, the Zylofon Media-owned club are occupying the 10th position with 14 points in Zone Two.

And the side’s gaffer has posited that he will get rid of unperformed players at the club.

“I think it was lack of concentration and confidence. I was surprised my players displayed such poor performance after taking the lead,” Michael told Kickgh.com.

“In fact, am distressed about the result. We shouldn’t have conceded such goals. But it’s part of football. We came into the game in the second half, but it was too late.

“It’s a new team we’re building, so I don’t want to put much pressure on the players. I hope the players will improve in our subsequent matches.

When asked about recruiting new players, Michael Osei said, “Yeah! yeah!! yeah!!!, I will strengthen my team. I picked the players on a rush because there wasn’t much time for me. Also, only twenty-six players were registered. Am in the process of signing new players.”

Star Madrid will take on Premier League side, Ebusua Dwarfs in the round of 64 of the FA Cup.