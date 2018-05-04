Michael Osei Threatens To Show Non-Performing Players The Exit

Dan Soko
Michael Osei Threatens To Show Non-Performing Players The Exit

Star Madrid FC trainer, Michael Osei has cautioned his players that he will sack anyone who fails to live up to expectation.

The Kasoa-based outfit were hammered by 3:1 at home by Asokwa Deportivo in midweek.

After 11 matches played, the Zylofon Media-owned club are occupying the 10th position with 14 points in Zone Two.

And the side’s gaffer has posited that he will get rid of unperformed players at the club.

“I think it was lack of concentration and confidence. I was surprised my players displayed such poor performance after taking the lead,” Michael told Kickgh.com.

“In fact, am distressed about the result. We shouldn’t have conceded such goals. But it’s part of football. We came into the game in the second half, but it was too late.

“It’s a new team we’re building, so I don’t want to put much pressure on the players. I hope the players will improve in our subsequent matches.

When asked about recruiting new players, Michael Osei said, “Yeah! yeah!! yeah!!!, I will strengthen my team. I picked the players on a rush because there wasn’t much time for me. Also, only twenty-six players were registered. Am in the process of signing new players.”

Star Madrid will take on Premier League side, Ebusua Dwarfs in the round of 64 of the FA Cup.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Akufo-Addo begins 3-day tour of BA

May 17, 2018

Mobile Interoperability is an important milestone for Ghana – Governor

May 17, 2018

NPP aspirant vows to bring back Afoko, Agyepong et al

May 17, 2018

Seven year-old missing kid found dead

May 17, 2018

Ksi: NYA trainees steal 25 laptops belonging to the Authority

May 17, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Reading FC offer four-year contract to Andy Yiadom

May 17, 2018

Lawyer Connived To Bribe Anas

May 17, 2018

Report Say Tons Of Cocoa And Food Stuffs Locked-up In Agona East

May 17, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN sees 'serious threat' in region disputed by Sudans

May 15, 2018

‘We need full disclosures on banks performance’ - BoG urged

May 15, 2018

We won’t shield any director in collapsed banks – BoG

May 15, 2018

Soon screening near you? Blockchain tech premieres at Cannes

May 16, 2018

S.Africa's ousted Zuma poses problems for new president

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!