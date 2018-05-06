ANAS EXPOSÉ: Prominent Lawyer Attempted To Bribe Anas To Free GFA – Kweku Baako [AUDIO]

Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako Jnr, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper has revealed that a prominent lawyer tried to bribe undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas to free officials of the Ghana Football Association.

Anas’ new work titled ‘Number 12″ is said to be an expose about the corruption at the Ghana Football Association on June 6 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Mr Baako has previously disclosed to the public that Anas latest piece is a dynamite and the reputation of the personalities involved can never be redeemed.

Multiple reports have emerged that, member of the GFA are shivering and planned to place an injunction in the video that is yet to be released.

Speaking on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV on Thursday, Mr Baako who was furious with how some section of football administrators are condemning Anas revealed that a prominent lawyer tried to bribe Anas to free the FA officials.