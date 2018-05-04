Zylofon Cash Sponsorship Of GPL Big Relief For Clubs- Eleven Wonders CEO

Outspoken football administrator, Takyi Arhin who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Techiman Eleven Wonders has eulogized the sponsorship of the Ghana Premier League by Zylofon Cash insisting it is a relief for the clubs.

Zylofon Cash were unveiled at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra as the new headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League in a deal worth $10 million for five years.

The country’s elite division has been without a headline sponsor in the last three years after First Capital withdraw their sponsorship package.

And Takyi Arhin who runs Eleven Wonders says it is a big relief for the club.

“Thank God we have a Sponsor now,” he told Zylofon FM.

“For the first time in the history of Ghana Football, all the 16 clubs, the GFA President, the General Secretary and his deputies, we sat down and went through the contract together from page to page and check everything bit of it,” he added.

“I am happy and I know this will be a big relief for the clubs.”

The Black Satellites Committee member also added the deal was a very good and all club will be equally treated in terms of the apportionment of the funds.

“This is a transparent deal. We were all there and the good thing is the Football Association made it clear there is no third party. Nobody is taking any commission. All the money is going to the stakeholders.”