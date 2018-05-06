Government Opens Probe Into Military/Police Clashes In Tamale

The Regional Security Council (REGSEC) is collaborating with the Interior Ministry to investigate circumstances that led to some military officers attacking some police officers and residents in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.
The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saed who made this revelation on the Citi Breakfast Show said REGSEC had already begun deliberations to prevent a recurrence of these attacks.
“We proposed that the Ministry of Interior, Defence should come in and as I speak to you the delegation has already arrived, and we are moving to a common ground for the issue to be investigated so within 24 hours, a permanent and lasting solution will be found and restored.”
The soldiers went on rampage on Wednesday, following the arrest of their colleague who had attacked a taxi driver.
This is the third time such an incident has happened between the police and the military in the three regions of the North.
Speaker summons Defence, Interior over clashes
Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament, Mike Oquaye has summoned Ministers of Defence and Interior over the clash that left some eight police officers injured.
Both Ministers were asked to appear before the house after joint advocacy by the Minority and Majority side of Parliament on the violent attacks.
The Minority Leader in raising the matter said the clashes had implications for the security of Tamale and the nation at large.
I do want to indulge you, Mr Speaker, that there is some ongoing insecurity in Tamale and for that matter in Ghana arising from the insistent, violent attacks between members of the military, the armed forces and the Ghana Police Service. Security remains a primary and secondary need for the peace and stability of the country. We have concerns about those reprisals.
“Indeed Mr Speaker, a first of it happened on March 26 in Tamale around the Agric Development Bank road. Mr Speaker, I am inviting you, so the Minister for Defence and the Minister for Interior will be obliged to come before this house and assure the public that we are safe and secure and in particular the people of Tamale have no reason to live in fear and panic.”
In response, Prof. Mike Oquaye issued a directive for the Ministers to appear next Tuesday, saying “the honourable Minister for Defence and Minister for Interior should appear before this honourable House next Tuesday and address the house on these developments and measures being taken to arrest and prevent same from ever occurring.”
–
By: Marian Ansah/citinewsroom.com/Ghana
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash
- Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates
- LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)
- Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass
- Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League
- Police, FDA pick up Tramadol dealers in Tamale
- ‘Gov’t clears GHC1 billion out of GHC1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt’ – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv
- Mahama left 678 of the 998 Presidential staffers – Nitiwul
- Government clears Gh¢1 billion out of Gh¢1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt” – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Clubs Work To Thwart Our Efforts In Africa - Yusif Abubakar
- Politics: Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92
- I never dreamt of winning two awards at VGMA – Kuami Eugene
- Trolleys bring relief for Moroccan 'mule women'
- Confusion rocks NDC Akwatia elections
- My success has nothing to do with John Mahama – Ibrahim Mahama
- Stephen Ntim denies making uncompromised comment against Akufo-Addo
- Tidal waves displace 75 at Fuveme
- Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
- Armwrestling Challenge: MP defeats Police Inspector in armwrestling battle
- Moesha Boduong: Amanpour defends Moesha; says women must be allowed to speak freely about sex
- Sports: MLB All-Star Francisco Lindor hit a home run during game in his native Puerto Rico and the stadium erupted
- Politics: News of CIA director Mike Pompeo's secret trip to meet Kim Jong Un in North Korea comes on the same day multiple lawmakers indicated they won't approve his bid to become secretary of state
- Barbara Bush: Former US First Lady dies at 92
- Finance: Southwest passenger who died after major engine failure has been identified as a Wells Fargo VP and mother of two
- CID has not invited me over any double salary issue – Alban Bagbin
- Eric Opoku is a better candidate to lead NDC than Mahama – Odike
- VGMA2018: Ebony didn’t deserve ‘Artist of the Year’ – Socrate Sarfo
- Stay away from politicians if you want to succeed – Ibrahim Mahama to GRASSAG
- Ebony didn’t deserve Artist of the Year – Socrate Safo
- No deaths occured in students’ clash – Management
- Poor road network impedes monitoring of Galamsey operations – DCE
- Violation of rules will be met with sanctions – UG warns after Vandal/Katanga clash
- 19-year-old singer Adepa releases debut single ‘Condemn’
- Court orders arrest of ‘Bukom Banku’
- Poor road network impedes monitoring of Galamsey operations – DCE
- Ghanaian student in Harvard ‘assaulted’ by police
- Ghana eyes stronger ties with Liberia – Veep
- Ex UT, Capital Bank staff demand exit package
- IMF predicts stronger growth but warns of risks
- Kwesi Nyantakyi explains Black Stars’ inactivity during the international break
- Ibrahim Mahama to support 20 GRASSAG members with 2,000 dollars as start–up seed
Click Here to Comment on this Article