Ghana Premier League Sponsorship: Financial Details Of Zylofon Deal Unknown

Financial details of Zylofon Cash’s sponsorship of the Ghana Premier League remain unknown, despite reports of the deal being worth around $10 million.

Zylofon Cash signed a 5-year deal to become headline sponsors of the league on Thursday, but monetary details of the deal were withheld due to a confidentiality clause which prevents third parties access to the particulars.

CEO of Zylofon Cash Nana Appiah Mensah refused to disclose specifics on the deal saying, “this contract has what we call a confidentiality clause, and because of that we cannot disclose certain information to third parties.”

Several concerns have been raised over the credibility of this deal, especially based on the fact that some companies in the past failed to see through the full duration of their contracts.

But Nana Appiah Mensah has assured that his company will honour their five-year contract, and even hinted at a possible renewal.

“Zylofon is here to stay and will see through the duration of this deal. We had initially proposed a 10-year deal but we later settled on 5, so we are thinking of long years ahead.”