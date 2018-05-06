Tunisia Side Etoile du Sahel Set To Sign Ghanaian Forward Nana Poku

Tunisian giants Etoile Du Sahel are set to snap Ghanaian forward Nana Poku from Egyptian side Zamalek in a swap deal that will see Amr Mara move the other direction.

The former Berekum Chelsea forward has spent several years in North African and looks the ideal replacement for Amr Mara if he leaves Etoile Du Sahel.

According to reports in Tunisia, agent of Amr Mara are set to conclude a swap between the two players.

Meanwhile, Nana Poku has struggled to establish himself with the white castles this season, featuring 11 times and has already scored twice.

Nana Poku previously played for Al Shorta, El Makasa, Al Shabab, FC Ashdod and Berekum Chelsea.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com