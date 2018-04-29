Report Say Tons Of Cocoa And Food Stuffs Locked-up In Agona East

Dan Soko
Tons of cocoa and food stuffs have been locked-up at Ofoase in the Agona East District of the Central Region due to the collapse of the bridge over the Akora River for the past six months.

The situation had made it extremely difficult for cocoa buying companies to evacuate the cocoa to their depots, while farmers also suffered to send their produce to market centres.

School children are not spared either since they could not attend school. The bridge was built less than 10 years ago.

Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, the Agona East District Chief Executive, made this known when he took his turn at the Meet the Press series at Agona Nsaba to outline the Strategic Plan and Vision for the District for the next four years.

He said the reconstruction of the bridge was far above the capability of the Agona East Assembly and appealed to the Central Government and donors to come to their aid.

On education, Mr Armah-Frempong said since he assumed office a year ago, a total of 12 units classroom blocks had been built for the District with two teachers’ quarters.

He said the Mankrong-Junction water-closet toilet facility, which was completed in 2015, had been provided with water to start operation.

Mr Armah-Frempong said the CHPS compound at Agona Duabone had been rehabilitated while electricity had been connected to the Agona Kwanyako CHPS Compound to enhance quality healthcare delivery.

On Sanitation, he said, the Assembly was constructing a total of six 10-seater modern toilet facilities in some selected communities to ensure environmental cleanliness.

The DCE said the Assembly had constructed five boreholes with overhead water tanks at Akwaakwa, Mankrong-Junction, Abokor, Namawura and Oboadroto with the provision of potable water to the people.

Mr Armah-Frempong said land had been acquired for the construction of district police offices to serve as headquarters while the Assembly had assisted the Police at Nsaba and Duakwa to intensify patrols to prevent crime.

He said 12 towns and villages have been connected to the national grid with assistance from the Ministry of Energy to promote businesses in the District.

The DCE later took newsmen round to inspect the progress of work on the construction of a wooden bridge over River Akora at Agona Nampong for 20 surrounding villages, which is being funded by the Assembly.

They also inspected the construction of a steel bridge over River Akora, financed by the Government to link Agona Nsaba to Agona Nyakrom, which was started six months ago.

GNA

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

