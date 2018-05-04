Lawyer Connived To Bribe Anas

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako Jnr has revealed that there was an attempt to bribe investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in the course of his investigations into his new work dubbed “Number 12”.

Mr Baako Jnr said a well-known lawyer tried bribing Anas to edit out scandalous findings against a man whose name Mr Baaku didn’t mention in the yet-to-be premiered undercover documentary.

“Look, this one, this GFA one, there was an attempt to bribe him, OK”.

He continued that “There was an attempt because there is a lawyer – and I’m sorry I won’t mention his name, of course, he may know it’s him, maybe he is watching us – who is close to Anas and who knew that this job was going on, and I think he went and did some ‘Okro mouth’, so, somebody now tries to give him money to go and give to Anas.

He said the lawyer failed to deliver the money to Anas out of fear.

“The lawyer took the money and was scared to go and deliver it to Anas. So, eventually, he [lawyer] had to go back to the man and say: ‘[I couldn’t deliver the bribe], take it’. But of course, we have found out. He’s a lawyer, very good lawyer, prominent lawyer”, Mr Baako Jr. said.

Mr. Baako disclosed this on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme on Thursday.

The documentary will be shown for the first time at the Accra International Conference Centre on June 6, 2018.

–Adomonline