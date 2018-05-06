EXCLUSIVE: Reading FC offer four-year contract to Andy Yiadom

English Championship side Reading FC have offered top summer transfer target Andy Yiadom a four-year deal, GHANAsoccernet can reveal.
The Barnsley right back was one of the hottest players in the transfer market at the start of the just ended campaign as two Premier League clubs were on his heels to sign him.
However, his desire to complete one of those deals were scuppered after suffering a spinal injury.
The 26-year-old returned stronger and was handed the club’s captains armband but could not help as the Tykes were relegated from the second-tier league.
Following the club’s demotion, many of their players are reported to be heading for the exit – with Yiadom name being mentioned as a prime target for clubs in the division.
Reports reaching GHANAsoccernet.com indicate that the former Barnet defender, whose contract with Barnsley will expire in June, has agreed a four-year contract with the Royals and will become Paul Clement’s first piece of business of the transfer window as the former Swansea City boss looks to rebuild his squad for next season.
Clement previously stated he wanted to have more competition at right back, with Wales international Chris Gunter being the only senior player in that position.
Yiadom made 32 appearances and provided 3 assists for the Tykes in the just ended Championship season.
By: Reuben Obodai @ReubenObodai on Twitter
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash
- Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates
- LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)
- Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass
- Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League
- Police, FDA pick up Tramadol dealers in Tamale
- ‘Gov’t clears GHC1 billion out of GHC1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt’ – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv
- Mahama left 678 of the 998 Presidential staffers – Nitiwul
- Government clears Gh¢1 billion out of Gh¢1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt” – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Clubs Work To Thwart Our Efforts In Africa - Yusif Abubakar
- Politics: Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92
- I never dreamt of winning two awards at VGMA – Kuami Eugene
- Trolleys bring relief for Moroccan 'mule women'
- Confusion rocks NDC Akwatia elections
- My success has nothing to do with John Mahama – Ibrahim Mahama
- Stephen Ntim denies making uncompromised comment against Akufo-Addo
- Tidal waves displace 75 at Fuveme
- Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
- Armwrestling Challenge: MP defeats Police Inspector in armwrestling battle
- Moesha Boduong: Amanpour defends Moesha; says women must be allowed to speak freely about sex
- Sports: MLB All-Star Francisco Lindor hit a home run during game in his native Puerto Rico and the stadium erupted
- Politics: News of CIA director Mike Pompeo's secret trip to meet Kim Jong Un in North Korea comes on the same day multiple lawmakers indicated they won't approve his bid to become secretary of state
- Barbara Bush: Former US First Lady dies at 92
- Finance: Southwest passenger who died after major engine failure has been identified as a Wells Fargo VP and mother of two
- CID has not invited me over any double salary issue – Alban Bagbin
- Eric Opoku is a better candidate to lead NDC than Mahama – Odike
- VGMA2018: Ebony didn’t deserve ‘Artist of the Year’ – Socrate Sarfo
- Stay away from politicians if you want to succeed – Ibrahim Mahama to GRASSAG
- Ebony didn’t deserve Artist of the Year – Socrate Safo
- No deaths occured in students’ clash – Management
- Poor road network impedes monitoring of Galamsey operations – DCE
- Violation of rules will be met with sanctions – UG warns after Vandal/Katanga clash
- 19-year-old singer Adepa releases debut single ‘Condemn’
- Court orders arrest of ‘Bukom Banku’
- Poor road network impedes monitoring of Galamsey operations – DCE
- Ghanaian student in Harvard ‘assaulted’ by police
- Ghana eyes stronger ties with Liberia – Veep
- Ex UT, Capital Bank staff demand exit package
- IMF predicts stronger growth but warns of risks
- Kwesi Nyantakyi explains Black Stars’ inactivity during the international break
- Ibrahim Mahama to support 20 GRASSAG members with 2,000 dollars as start–up seed
Click Here to Comment on this Article