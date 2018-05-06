EXCLUSIVE: Reading FC offer four-year contract to Andy Yiadom

English Championship side Reading FC have offered top summer transfer target Andy Yiadom a four-year deal, GHANAsoccernet can reveal.

The Barnsley right back was one of the hottest players in the transfer market at the start of the just ended campaign as two Premier League clubs were on his heels to sign him.

However, his desire to complete one of those deals were scuppered after suffering a spinal injury.

The 26-year-old returned stronger and was handed the club’s captains armband but could not help as the Tykes were relegated from the second-tier league.

Following the club’s demotion, many of their players are reported to be heading for the exit – with Yiadom name being mentioned as a prime target for clubs in the division.

Reports reaching GHANAsoccernet.com indicate that the former Barnet defender, whose contract with Barnsley will expire in June, has agreed a four-year contract with the Royals and will become Paul Clement’s first piece of business of the transfer window as the former Swansea City boss looks to rebuild his squad for next season.

Clement previously stated he wanted to have more competition at right back, with Wales international Chris Gunter being the only senior player in that position.

Yiadom made 32 appearances and provided 3 assists for the Tykes in the just ended Championship season.

By: Reuben Obodai @ReubenObodai on Twitter