Seven year-old missing kid found dead

A seven-year-old boy who went missing for three days has been found dead at the outskirts of Asoampa, a suburb of Prestea in the Western Region with part of his tongue chopped off.

The deceased, Faisal Azantelo’s body also had multiple injuries on the chest, stomach, neck, ribs and back.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency, the Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku said, on May 14 this year, at about 0730 hours, Mr Abubakari Yakubu, 64, a resident of Prestea, reported at the Prestea police station that on the same day at about 0100 hours, his son Benjamin Abubakari came and informed him that, when he woke up his 18 year-old son, Bernard Abubakari and grandson Faisal Azantelo whom they lived with were not in the bedroom.

She said Mr Abubakari told the police that on May 16 at about 0800 hours they found Azantelo’s body in a swampy area at the outskirts of Asoampa.

The PRO said when the police proceeded to the scene and inspected the body, they noticed part of his tongue was off with multiple injuries on the body.

The Western Regional Police PRO said the body has since been deposited at the Prestea Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

She said Bernard Abubakari has been arrested and was currently in police custody assisting investigations.

