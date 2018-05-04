NPP aspirant vows to bring back Afoko, Agyepong et al

Dan Soko
Kwabena Agyepong and Paul Afoko were suspended in 2015

An aspiring National Vice Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vida Agyekum Acheampong, has promised to use her experience as an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) expert to bring back all aggrieved and suspended members of the party, should she be given the nod.

Lawyer Agyekum Acheampong said such aggrieved people will include the suspended National Chairman, Paul Afoko, suspended General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong and suspended Second Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe, and every other member of the party.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling party on October 2015 upheld a decision by the party’s Disciplinary Committee to suspend Mr Afoko, Mr Agyepong and Mr Crabbe.

The three were handed indefinite suspensions.

The suspensions follow a petition brought forth by some NPP members who accused the General Secretary and the Second Vice Chairman of undermining the party’s authority.

Sammy Crabbe and Kwabena Agyepong were accused of publicly rebelling against the party’s decision to indefinitely suspend the National Chairman, Paul Afoko.

Reacting to a question on how she is going to use her experience as an ADR practitioner to resolve the impasse between these suspended national executives and bring them back, lawyer Agyekum Acheampong said, “If the party gives me the opportunity, I will do it…it will be something we will offer to them. We will not force that on them”.

Lawyer Agyekum Acheampong told Yen Nsempa host Bright Kwasi Asempa on Thursday that “we will reach out to everyone who has been hurt in the party. I will propose to my other executives and if the party gives me the opportunity, I will do it. It will be an advantage to them”.

She said [in Twi], “I will first talk to the parties involved on the possible come back,” citing the National Reconciliation Commission was not to punish anyone but to let out what people have in them.

She added that such approach in resolving an issue could even let the aggrieved people let go of their grievances.

“That is the healing process and we shall use such processes to let them come back,” she added.

By Kweku Antwi-Otoo|3news.com|Ghana

