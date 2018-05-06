Akufo-Addo begins 3-day tour of BA

File photo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Friday, May 18 begin a three-day tour of the Brong Ahafo Region.

The tour will see President Akufo-Addo visit a total of nine constituencies in the Region.

He is expected to cut the sod for the construction of a District Hospital at Nkoranza, commission a new Divisional Police Headquarters for the Techiman municipality and also commission an administrative block for the Techiman North District at Tuobodom.

As part of the tour, President Akufo-Addo will also cut the sod for the construction of an administrative block for the Asunafo North District Assembly, inspect progress work on bridge at Asumura, as well as interact with the Chiefs and people of the respective towns he will be visiting.

The tour, which will end on Sunday, marks the commencement of this year’s nationwide regional tours by President Akufo-Addo.

Source: 3news.com|Ghana

