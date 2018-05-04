Kwadwo Asamoah announces his departure from Juventus amid Inter Milan rumour

Dan Soko

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has penned an emotional letter to Juventus faithful announcing his exit from the club amid Inter Milan speculation.

Asamoah has been linked with Serie A rivals Inter and the versatile midfielder is now set to swap Turin for Milan following his decision not to sign a new Juventus contract.

The 29-year-old joined the Bianconeri from Udinese in 2012, and he has since gone on to win six successive Serie A titles and four consecutive Coppa Italia trophies, while he was involved in unsuccessful Champions League finals in 2015 and 2017.

Asamoah posted a letter on Friday, bidding farewell to Juve and thanking the club’s fans ahead of Saturday’s season finale against Verona.

Read the letter below:

It will be a new-look Juventus next season, with iconic captain Gianluigi Buffon and veteran full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner already announcing their departures, while star defender Alex Sandro is tipped to move to Manchester United.

By: Reuben Obodai

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

