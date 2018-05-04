Bosch Ghana Unveils ‘Pay Small Small’ Scheme

Bosch Power Tools Ghana Limited has introduced a scheme aimed at assisting artisans across the country to own its products by making payment in installments via an electronic payment system.
The scheme, dubbed, “Bosch Pay Small Small & Fly To Germany,” has been designed like the ‘Susu’ system under which artisans, who are unable to pay for Bosch tools at a go but desirous of owning such equipment can purchase the tools and pay within 30 to 90 days.
Speaking at the launch of the promotion at the Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC) on Wednesday, Bosch Regional Sales Director for West and Central Africa, Benjy Ofori, indicated that the introduction of the scheme follows interactions with some artisans across the country.
He said during the engagements, it came to light that many artisans wanted to own Bosch tools but unfortunately they were unable to do so due to financial challenges, coupled with full payment system.
According to him, “The artisans desire to own good and quality tools. However, the challenge they have today is they don’t have the funds to be able to pay for them. So during our deliberations with them, what we found out was that they were looking for a scheme similar to Susu where they basically can be able to contribute on a daily basis at least save some amounts and then purchase the tools from Bosch Ghana.”
He said the company thought it wise to introduce the scheme to assist artisans such carpenters, masons, electricians to achieve their dreams.
They can pay for such tools in bits by registering onto the scheme with short code *718*55#
He indicated that there are five approved dealers for the campaign namely, Auto Fast Limited, Princess Viakos Enterprises, Empire Trust Co Limited, Ericose Enterprises Limited, Entsa Properties.
Mr Ofori explained that artisans, who shall make purchases through the promo, shall be rewarded with Bosch souvenirs.
The grand prize will be a trip to Germany where the overall winner who will be selected only on the basis of the volume of items he buys.
By Melvin Tarlue
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash
- Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates
- LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)
- Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass
- Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League
- Police, FDA pick up Tramadol dealers in Tamale
- ‘Gov’t clears GHC1 billion out of GHC1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt’ – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv
- Mahama left 678 of the 998 Presidential staffers – Nitiwul
- Government clears Gh¢1 billion out of Gh¢1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt” – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Clubs Work To Thwart Our Efforts In Africa - Yusif Abubakar
- What To Do When You Are Afraid Of The Future
- Lucky Boy Undergoes Surgery To Correct His Windswept Legs
- Update To Upgrade
- Agriculture Has A New Face - UFRC To Be Launched on 27th April
- Asantehene Appeals To Government To Complete The Boankra Inland Port Project
- Agric Census Zonal Training Held for Field Officers in Bechem
- New Book on Africa/Ghana’s Natural Resources: Announcement & Book Review
- Budget-friendly African Destinations To Visit
- Letter To Christiane Amanpour :The Rage Of Ghanaians Was Not Against Moesha's Sex Right And Free Speech
- Disregard Fake Facebook Post - Bagbin
- Poor Road Construction: MP Calls For Accountability From Engineers
- Parents Urged To Monitor The Growth Of Their Children
- All Set For Stanbic-Otumfuo Golf
- Salah Is Egypt’s Greatest - Mido
- Barcelona Set Another LaLiga Record
- Sky Sports Could Lose La Liga Coverage
- Steven Owusu Receives Work Permit To Start Ngezi Platinum Stars Career; Set For Debut Against Mutare City Rovers
- Enock Annan's Late Goal Helps Lower Side ONG To Win League In India
- Ghana Hold Nerve To Pip Nigeria In T20 thriller
- Martha Bissah Retains NSU Award For Best Female Athlete
- Treble-Chasing Bayern Hit Six To Reach German Cup Final
- Troubled Augsburg defender Daniel Opare Pops Up On Standard Liege Radar
- Beauty Tips: Top 6 best makeup moments at the 2018 VGMA
- Photos: Stonebwoy, Nasty C hit the studio
- Bloody: Polygamous man stabbed to death while trying to calm fighting wives
- Sports: Floyd Mayweather’s Instagram shows him living his best life in the Caribbean just a week after a gunman sprayed bullets at his entourage
- Issa Collabo: Kojo Manuel readies his first single with Kojo Cue & Shaker
- Once again: Ghanaian players miss out on the PFA Player of the Year
- Confusion at EC: Charlotte Osei et al must be interdicted - Group demands
- Constant Omari: CAF Vice President arrested over alleged $1m corruption claims
- Finance: Ghana’s anti-graft agency picks up Capital Bank’s chief, William Essien
Click Here to Comment on this Article