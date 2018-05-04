Bosch Ghana Unveils ‘Pay Small Small’ Scheme

Bosch Power Tools Ghana Limited has introduced a scheme aimed at assisting artisans across the country to own its products by making payment in installments via an electronic payment system.

The scheme, dubbed, “Bosch Pay Small Small & Fly To Germany,” has been designed like the ‘Susu’ system under which artisans, who are unable to pay for Bosch tools at a go but desirous of owning such equipment can purchase the tools and pay within 30 to 90 days.

Speaking at the launch of the promotion at the Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC) on Wednesday, Bosch Regional Sales Director for West and Central Africa, Benjy Ofori, indicated that the introduction of the scheme follows interactions with some artisans across the country.

He said during the engagements, it came to light that many artisans wanted to own Bosch tools but unfortunately they were unable to do so due to financial challenges, coupled with full payment system.

According to him, “The artisans desire to own good and quality tools. However, the challenge they have today is they don’t have the funds to be able to pay for them. So during our deliberations with them, what we found out was that they were looking for a scheme similar to Susu where they basically can be able to contribute on a daily basis at least save some amounts and then purchase the tools from Bosch Ghana.”

He said the company thought it wise to introduce the scheme to assist artisans such carpenters, masons, electricians to achieve their dreams.

They can pay for such tools in bits by registering onto the scheme with short code *718*55#

He indicated that there are five approved dealers for the campaign namely, Auto Fast Limited, Princess Viakos Enterprises, Empire Trust Co Limited, Ericose Enterprises Limited, Entsa Properties.

Mr Ofori explained that artisans, who shall make purchases through the promo, shall be rewarded with Bosch souvenirs.

The grand prize will be a trip to Germany where the overall winner who will be selected only on the basis of the volume of items he buys.

By Melvin Tarlue