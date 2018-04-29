Oil Raked In $396.17m In 2015

Dan Soko

Boakye Agyarko, Minister of Energy

Government received a total of $396.17 million as petroleum revenue for the year 2015, and exported crude oil that contributed to 18.7 percent of the total merchandise export.

The petroleum sector also contributed 4.1 percent to Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2015, which is a significant achievement, the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI) Report on the Oil and Gas Sector 2015 has revealed.

The revenues were generated from the Corporate Income Tax of $20.41 million, $465,920 in Surface Rentals, $553,815.32 from Gas sales, $419,387 as price differential from 2014 and $30,468 as returns on investment.

The 2015 GHEITI Report, launched together with that of the 2015 Mining Sector Report in Accra on Wednesday, has however revealed that a net negative discrepancy of $289,381 was obtained between company payments and government receipts.

The report said some of the participatory companies, particularly Hess Ghana Exploration Limited, did not report any amount as training and technology fees, whereas Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) reported $300,000 as training and technology fee received from Hess Exploration.

Kosmos Energy HC also reported an amount of $10,589 higher than that reported as corporate tax receipt by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Messrs Boas & Associates were engaged to produce the GHEITI Report on Oil and Gas payments covering January to December 2015 on behalf of the Ministry of Finance.

Participatory companies involved in the study were Tullow Ghana Limited, Kosmos Energy Ghana HC, Anadarko WCTP Limited, GNPC, Petro SA, Ghana Gas Limited and Hess Ghana Exploration Limited.

The report indicated that during the 2015 review year, $41.88 million, representing approximately 16 percent of 2015 Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA) allocation, was lodged into the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF).

It said $53.69 million was withdrawn from the Ghana Stabilisation Fund and deposited in the ABFA Account to compensate for the shortfall in the projected quarterly in the amount for the first quarter of 2015, bringing total allocation to $292.98 million.

According to the report, GNPC received $126.86 million in 2015 as equity financing costs and its share of net proceeds compared to $180.71 million in 2014.

An amount of $93.84 million, representing 73.7 percent of the 2015 allocation to GNPC, was used to fund the Jubilee Equity Financing Cost while $17.32 million, representing 13.7 percent, was spent on other exploration and field development projects.

The Ghana Stabilisation Fund and Ghana Heritage Fund received $15,171,062 and $6,501,884 respectively.

An amount of $387,219,927 was obtained as total government receipt as reconciliation while a total receipt into Petroleum Holding Fund as declared by the GRA amounted to $396, 142,411.

Analysis of the report showed significant achievement in the area of transparency level of the extractive sector, experts have stated.

However, Dr Steve Manteaw, the Co-Chair of GHEITI, stressed the need to promote accountability in the sector.

He said all stakeholders, together with the civil society organisation and the media, must intensify their watchdog role to ensure accountability in the use of revenues at the various levels in the country.

GNA



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Health Screening Held In Bolgatanga

May 18, 2018

Anti-counterfeit, Illicit Drug Use Laws Should Be Enforced

May 18, 2018

Be In The News For Positive Reasons

May 18, 2018

Ghana Urged To Review GNDPS Regulations

May 18, 2018

PICTURES: Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso Boakye involved in near accident

May 18, 2018

Cancel $89m Telecom Deal With Haitian Company–IMANI Tells Government

May 18, 2018

Tamale Fight: Retired Captain Says Police Didn't Show Military Any Respect

May 18, 2018

DR Congo Ebola Outbreak: WHO In Emergency Talks

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Mahama Is Just Wickedly Dumb

May 16, 2018

Jumia Launches ”Big Home Makeover” Campaign

May 16, 2018

Ghana Government Warns US Against Abuse Of Ghanaian Deportees

May 16, 2018

Ghana Has Only 15 Out of 2,900 Plastic Surgeons Required

May 16, 2018

Farnese Blue Diamond Fetched $6.7m At Geneva Auction

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!