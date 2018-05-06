President Fulfills Kumasi Roads Promise

Osei Assibey Antwi and Ing Nana Poku Agyeman inspecting road works in the Manhyia South Constituency
THE NEW Patriotic Party (NPP) government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has fulfilled one of its major campaign promises of fixing the bad roads in Kumasi and other parts of the Ashanti Region.
Four contractors have been engaged to commence the asphalt overlay project on some of the major road networks in the city.
The first contractor to move to site – Joshob Construction Limited – has started working on roads in the Manhyia South Constituency and it will be extended to roads in the Bantama Constituency very soon.
The three other local contractors are also to commence work on a similar asphalt overlay project at Subin and other constituencies in the Ashanti Regional capital.
Another contractor, Cymain Construction Ltd, has been awarded the (Kumasi) Ring Road project to give the roads a facelift so as to make movement of vehicles smoother in the metropolis.
The government has also started removing the four roundabouts on the main Kumasi/Ejisu highway to help ease movement of vehicles.
The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, inspected work on the removal of the roundabouts accompanied by some government officials on Wednesday.
Inspecting the project on Thursday, the Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey, was very happy when he visited the Antoa Road, which lies just opposite the Manhyia Palace – the traditional seat of the Asantehene .
Mayor’s Remarks
Addressing the media, Mr Osei Assibey stated emphatically, “The NPP government, especially President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s campaign promises are real,” adding, “We are in office for less than two years but we are delivering.”
According to him, President Akufo-Addo, who was not happy about how Kumasi roads had been ignored, constantly gave the assurance that he would fix them when elected president; “and we are fulfilling our promise to the people.”
Ing Nana Poku Agyeman, the Kumasi Roads Director, said the Antoa Road had not experienced any major rehabilitation for the past 25 years, assuring them that the contractors would do a professional job.
FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash
- Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates
- LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)
- Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass
- Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League
- Police, FDA pick up Tramadol dealers in Tamale
- ‘Gov’t clears GHC1 billion out of GHC1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt’ – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv
- Mahama left 678 of the 998 Presidential staffers – Nitiwul
- Government clears Gh¢1 billion out of Gh¢1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt” – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Clubs Work To Thwart Our Efforts In Africa - Yusif Abubakar
- What To Do When You Are Afraid Of The Future
- Lucky Boy Undergoes Surgery To Correct His Windswept Legs
- Update To Upgrade
- Agriculture Has A New Face - UFRC To Be Launched on 27th April
- Asantehene Appeals To Government To Complete The Boankra Inland Port Project
- Agric Census Zonal Training Held for Field Officers in Bechem
- New Book on Africa/Ghana’s Natural Resources: Announcement & Book Review
- Budget-friendly African Destinations To Visit
- Letter To Christiane Amanpour :The Rage Of Ghanaians Was Not Against Moesha's Sex Right And Free Speech
- Disregard Fake Facebook Post - Bagbin
- Poor Road Construction: MP Calls For Accountability From Engineers
- Parents Urged To Monitor The Growth Of Their Children
- All Set For Stanbic-Otumfuo Golf
- Salah Is Egypt’s Greatest - Mido
- Barcelona Set Another LaLiga Record
- Sky Sports Could Lose La Liga Coverage
- Steven Owusu Receives Work Permit To Start Ngezi Platinum Stars Career; Set For Debut Against Mutare City Rovers
- Enock Annan's Late Goal Helps Lower Side ONG To Win League In India
- Ghana Hold Nerve To Pip Nigeria In T20 thriller
- Martha Bissah Retains NSU Award For Best Female Athlete
- Treble-Chasing Bayern Hit Six To Reach German Cup Final
- Troubled Augsburg defender Daniel Opare Pops Up On Standard Liege Radar
- Beauty Tips: Top 6 best makeup moments at the 2018 VGMA
- Photos: Stonebwoy, Nasty C hit the studio
- Bloody: Polygamous man stabbed to death while trying to calm fighting wives
- Sports: Floyd Mayweather’s Instagram shows him living his best life in the Caribbean just a week after a gunman sprayed bullets at his entourage
- Issa Collabo: Kojo Manuel readies his first single with Kojo Cue & Shaker
- Once again: Ghanaian players miss out on the PFA Player of the Year
- Confusion at EC: Charlotte Osei et al must be interdicted - Group demands
- Constant Omari: CAF Vice President arrested over alleged $1m corruption claims
- Finance: Ghana’s anti-graft agency picks up Capital Bank’s chief, William Essien
Click Here to Comment on this Article