President Fulfills Kumasi Roads Promise

Osei Assibey Antwi and Ing Nana Poku Agyeman inspecting road works in the Manhyia South Constituency

THE NEW Patriotic Party (NPP) government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has fulfilled one of its major campaign promises of fixing the bad roads in Kumasi and other parts of the Ashanti Region.

Four contractors have been engaged to commence the asphalt overlay project on some of the major road networks in the city.

The first contractor to move to site – Joshob Construction Limited – has started working on roads in the Manhyia South Constituency and it will be extended to roads in the Bantama Constituency very soon.

The three other local contractors are also to commence work on a similar asphalt overlay project at Subin and other constituencies in the Ashanti Regional capital.

Another contractor, Cymain Construction Ltd, has been awarded the (Kumasi) Ring Road project to give the roads a facelift so as to make movement of vehicles smoother in the metropolis.

The government has also started removing the four roundabouts on the main Kumasi/Ejisu highway to help ease movement of vehicles.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, inspected work on the removal of the roundabouts accompanied by some government officials on Wednesday.

Inspecting the project on Thursday, the Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey, was very happy when he visited the Antoa Road, which lies just opposite the Manhyia Palace – the traditional seat of the Asantehene .

Mayor’s Remarks

Addressing the media, Mr Osei Assibey stated emphatically, “The NPP government, especially President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s campaign promises are real,” adding, “We are in office for less than two years but we are delivering.”

According to him, President Akufo-Addo, who was not happy about how Kumasi roads had been ignored, constantly gave the assurance that he would fix them when elected president; “and we are fulfilling our promise to the people.”

Ing Nana Poku Agyeman, the Kumasi Roads Director, said the Antoa Road had not experienced any major rehabilitation for the past 25 years, assuring them that the contractors would do a professional job.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi