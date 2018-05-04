Structures On Waterways To Be Demolished–AMA

Dan Soko
Structures On Waterways To Be Demolished--AMA

The Accra Metropolitan Authority (AMA) may demolish all structures in the capital that are in waterways.

This will be in addition to constructing and desilting major drains in a bid to deal with the annual struggles with flooding during the rainy season.

Speaking to Citi News the AMA Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, said his outfit would also embark on some sensitisation in flood-prone areas.

“There are two plans. One is to, first of all, see how we mitigate the effects. If we find that the location is not the best or suitable for habitation, certainly, we have to pull done the structures. That is the first option.”

He added that the Assembly would also be “constructing drains in certain locations where we find the locations are flood prone and also educate the people who also live on that side.”

$700 million needed to end flooding
In the long term, the Works and Housing Minister, Samuel Atta-Akyea has said it will cost Ghana over $700 million to effectively and permanently deal with the perennial flooding in the Greater Accra Region alone.

He held that Ghana had the technical expertise to deal with the flooding once and for all but was only in need of funds.

He has in the past indicated that the government had put together a road-map to provide a permanent infrastructure solution to the flooding problem.

But because of the capital expenditure for the provision of the drainage and sewage to fix the recurring floods are beyond the national budget, the Minister said there would be the need to seek external help.

No details were given on this permanent solution at the time.

In the meantime, Mr Atta-Akyea said the cycle of flooding and desilting drains in Accra will continue .

Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Health Screening Held In Bolgatanga

May 18, 2018

Anti-counterfeit, Illicit Drug Use Laws Should Be Enforced

May 18, 2018

Be In The News For Positive Reasons

May 18, 2018

Ghana Urged To Review GNDPS Regulations

May 18, 2018

PICTURES: Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso Boakye involved in near accident

May 18, 2018

Cancel $89m Telecom Deal With Haitian Company–IMANI Tells Government

May 18, 2018

Tamale Fight: Retired Captain Says Police Didn't Show Military Any Respect

May 18, 2018

DR Congo Ebola Outbreak: WHO In Emergency Talks

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Mahama Is Just Wickedly Dumb

May 16, 2018

Jumia Launches ”Big Home Makeover” Campaign

May 16, 2018

Ghana Government Warns US Against Abuse Of Ghanaian Deportees

May 16, 2018

Ghana Has Only 15 Out of 2,900 Plastic Surgeons Required

May 16, 2018

Farnese Blue Diamond Fetched $6.7m At Geneva Auction

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!