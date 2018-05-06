May Allah Hear Our Prayers; Otiko Wishes Muslims 'Holy Month'

Dan Soko
May Allah Hear Our Prayers; Otiko Wishes Muslims 'Holy Month'

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisah Djaba is urging believers of the Islamic faith to frown negative cultural practices and abuse against the poor, vulnerable and destitute as they observe the Holy Month of Ramadan.

As Muslims celebrate the month with devotion, Otiko Djaba in a statement entreats them to also use the period to “support the poor, the sick, the weak, the marginalized, the discriminated against, persons with disability and the vulnerable in the society.”

“It is our prayer that we seek solace in spiritual reflection and devote ourselves to worship and pray to Allah to guide and protect our leaders for accelerated development.

“We pray for good health and long life for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the entire citizenry of Ghana,” the statement said.

518201880613_6223169350582_3665784211467.jpeg

It adds: “During this Ramadan, ensure that you send Ramadan Mubarak to your family and friends and wish everyone a rewarding and fruitful period of fasting. Coincidentally, the Holy Month of Ramadan commenced shortly after the world commemorated the International Day of the Family on 15th May, 2018. This is indeed a significant period to reflect on faith and the family.”

She prayed for Allah to “…hear our prayers and shower more blessings on all Ghanaians in this Holy Month of fasting and beyond.”

Ramadan is the holiest and most awaited Islamic Month and is also considered as one of the significant pillars of Islam.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

