DR Congo Ebola Outbreak: WHO In Emergency Talks

The World Health Organization (WHO) is to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the risk of Ebola spreading from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
A panel will decide on Friday whether to declare a “public health emergency of international concern”, which would trigger a larger response.
At least 44 people are believed to have been infected in the current outbreak and 23 deaths are being investigated.
Cases emerged in a rural area with one now confirmed in the city of Mbandaka.
The city of about one million people is a transport hub on the Congo River, prompting fears that the virus could now spread further, threatening the capital Kinshasa and surrounding countries.
Ebola is an infectious illness that causes internal bleeding and often proves fatal. It can spread rapidly through contact with small amounts of bodily fluid, and its early flu-like symptoms are not always obvious.
WHO has previously admitted that it was too slow to respond to a deadly Ebola outbreak in West Africa from 2014-2016 that killed more than 11,000 people.
Why is the case in Mbandaka a concern?
Senior WHO official Peter Salama said the spread to Mbandaka meant there was the potential for an “explosive increase” in cases.
“This is a major development in the outbreak,” he told the BBC. “We have urban Ebola, which is a very different animal from rural Ebola. The potential for an explosive increase in cases is now there.”
Mr Salama, the WHO’s deputy director-general for emergency response, said Mbandaka’s location on the Congo river raised the prospect of Ebola spreading to Congo-Brazzaville and the Central African Republic, as well as downstream to Kinshasa, which has a population of 10 million.
“This puts a whole different lens on this outbreak and gives us increased urgency to move very quickly into Mbandaka to stop this new first sign of transmission,” he said.
The 2014-16 West Africa outbreak became particularly deadly when it spread to the capitals of Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.
Why does Ebola keep returning?
There have been three outbreaks in DR Congo since the 2014-16 epidemic. Ebola is thought to be spread over long distances by fruit bats and is often transmitted to humans via contaminated bushmeat.
It can also be introduced into the human population through contact with the blood, organs or other bodily fluids of infected animals. These can include chimpanzees, gorillas, monkeys, antelope and porcupines.
It is not possible to eradicate all the animals who might be a host for Ebola. As long as humans come in contact with them, there is always a possibility that Ebola could return.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash
- Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates
- LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)
- Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass
- Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League
- Police, FDA pick up Tramadol dealers in Tamale
- ‘Gov’t clears GHC1 billion out of GHC1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt’ – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv
- Mahama left 678 of the 998 Presidential staffers – Nitiwul
- Government clears Gh¢1 billion out of Gh¢1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt” – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Clubs Work To Thwart Our Efforts In Africa - Yusif Abubakar
- What To Do When You Are Afraid Of The Future
- Lucky Boy Undergoes Surgery To Correct His Windswept Legs
- Update To Upgrade
- Agriculture Has A New Face - UFRC To Be Launched on 27th April
- Asantehene Appeals To Government To Complete The Boankra Inland Port Project
- Agric Census Zonal Training Held for Field Officers in Bechem
- New Book on Africa/Ghana’s Natural Resources: Announcement & Book Review
- Budget-friendly African Destinations To Visit
- Letter To Christiane Amanpour :The Rage Of Ghanaians Was Not Against Moesha's Sex Right And Free Speech
- Disregard Fake Facebook Post - Bagbin
- Poor Road Construction: MP Calls For Accountability From Engineers
- Parents Urged To Monitor The Growth Of Their Children
- All Set For Stanbic-Otumfuo Golf
- Salah Is Egypt’s Greatest - Mido
- Barcelona Set Another LaLiga Record
- Sky Sports Could Lose La Liga Coverage
- Steven Owusu Receives Work Permit To Start Ngezi Platinum Stars Career; Set For Debut Against Mutare City Rovers
- Enock Annan's Late Goal Helps Lower Side ONG To Win League In India
- Ghana Hold Nerve To Pip Nigeria In T20 thriller
- Martha Bissah Retains NSU Award For Best Female Athlete
- Treble-Chasing Bayern Hit Six To Reach German Cup Final
- Troubled Augsburg defender Daniel Opare Pops Up On Standard Liege Radar
- Beauty Tips: Top 6 best makeup moments at the 2018 VGMA
- Photos: Stonebwoy, Nasty C hit the studio
- Bloody: Polygamous man stabbed to death while trying to calm fighting wives
- Sports: Floyd Mayweather’s Instagram shows him living his best life in the Caribbean just a week after a gunman sprayed bullets at his entourage
- Issa Collabo: Kojo Manuel readies his first single with Kojo Cue & Shaker
- Once again: Ghanaian players miss out on the PFA Player of the Year
- Confusion at EC: Charlotte Osei et al must be interdicted - Group demands
- Constant Omari: CAF Vice President arrested over alleged $1m corruption claims
- Finance: Ghana’s anti-graft agency picks up Capital Bank’s chief, William Essien
Click Here to Comment on this Article