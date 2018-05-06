Tamale Fight: Retired Captain Says Police Didn't Show Military Any Respect

A retired military captain, Rtd. Capt. Joel Sowu has attributed the recent attack on some policemen in the Northern region by some military personnel to the failure of the police officers in following the due procedure in an attempt to deal with crimes involving the military.
According to him, the police’s inaction was due to the lack of respect they have for the military.
Some soldiers in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale went on a rampage, attacking police officers and some residents following the arrest of their colleague.
A journalist with Diamond FM, Mohammed Ibn Arthur told Citi News the soldiers launched the attack to protest the arrest of their colleague who reportedly assaulted a taxi driver.
But speaking on Eyewitness News on Thursday, Captain Sowu said the Police needed not to have arrested the military officer, but rather reported him to his commander who will initiate the punitive measures or hand the officer back to the police if necessary.
“The military and the police are all security agencies. Therefore, the basic problem which has been over the year is that the police do not seem to have respect for the military. So if a military person misbehaves and for the police to arrest that person, the procedure should have been reported him to the military command in-situ. The military command in-situ will take steps, and if it is important to bring that person to the police station, that will be done,” he said.
This is not the first time the military has been cited in attacks on some police personnel in the country.
In March 2018, a police officer with the Bolgatanga Special Weapons and Tactics Unit of the Ghana Police Service was assaulted by some uniformed men believed to be members of the military.
The Upper East Regional Police Command explained that the attack occurred when some soldiers confronted the police officer, Asiamah Raymond, and ordered him to remove his military shorts.
Capt. Sowu suggested the attacks stemmed from the long dispute between the two state security institutions especially due to the police’s disrespect for the military.
“They [Police] do not seem to respect the military. The way to deal with it is that there must be a durbar between the Police and Military. First of all the Police High Command will need to talk with the policemen that ‘listen we are all discipline organisations, and therefore that respect must be mutual…If you go through the proper procedure, this issue would never have happened,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament has summoned the Defence and Interior ministers over the incident. The Ghana Armed Forces have also set up a committee to look into the attack.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash
- Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates
- LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)
- Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass
- Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League
- Police, FDA pick up Tramadol dealers in Tamale
- ‘Gov’t clears GHC1 billion out of GHC1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt’ – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv
- Mahama left 678 of the 998 Presidential staffers – Nitiwul
- Government clears Gh¢1 billion out of Gh¢1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt” – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Clubs Work To Thwart Our Efforts In Africa - Yusif Abubakar
- What To Do When You Are Afraid Of The Future
- Lucky Boy Undergoes Surgery To Correct His Windswept Legs
- Update To Upgrade
- Agriculture Has A New Face - UFRC To Be Launched on 27th April
- Asantehene Appeals To Government To Complete The Boankra Inland Port Project
- Agric Census Zonal Training Held for Field Officers in Bechem
- New Book on Africa/Ghana’s Natural Resources: Announcement & Book Review
- Budget-friendly African Destinations To Visit
- Letter To Christiane Amanpour :The Rage Of Ghanaians Was Not Against Moesha's Sex Right And Free Speech
- Disregard Fake Facebook Post - Bagbin
- Poor Road Construction: MP Calls For Accountability From Engineers
- Parents Urged To Monitor The Growth Of Their Children
- All Set For Stanbic-Otumfuo Golf
- Salah Is Egypt’s Greatest - Mido
- Barcelona Set Another LaLiga Record
- Sky Sports Could Lose La Liga Coverage
- Steven Owusu Receives Work Permit To Start Ngezi Platinum Stars Career; Set For Debut Against Mutare City Rovers
- Enock Annan's Late Goal Helps Lower Side ONG To Win League In India
- Ghana Hold Nerve To Pip Nigeria In T20 thriller
- Martha Bissah Retains NSU Award For Best Female Athlete
- Treble-Chasing Bayern Hit Six To Reach German Cup Final
- Troubled Augsburg defender Daniel Opare Pops Up On Standard Liege Radar
- Beauty Tips: Top 6 best makeup moments at the 2018 VGMA
- Photos: Stonebwoy, Nasty C hit the studio
- Bloody: Polygamous man stabbed to death while trying to calm fighting wives
- Sports: Floyd Mayweather’s Instagram shows him living his best life in the Caribbean just a week after a gunman sprayed bullets at his entourage
- Issa Collabo: Kojo Manuel readies his first single with Kojo Cue & Shaker
- Once again: Ghanaian players miss out on the PFA Player of the Year
- Confusion at EC: Charlotte Osei et al must be interdicted - Group demands
- Constant Omari: CAF Vice President arrested over alleged $1m corruption claims
- Finance: Ghana’s anti-graft agency picks up Capital Bank’s chief, William Essien
Click Here to Comment on this Article