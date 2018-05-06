Cancel $89m Telecom Deal With Haitian Company–IMANI Tells Government

Dan Soko
Cancel $89m Telecom Deal With Haitian Company--IMANI Tells Government

The President IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, wants the government not to hesitate in abrogating an $89 million contract between Ghana and a Haitian firm, GVG/Kelni.

This follows IMANI’s petition to the Vice President to revoke the contract for the design, development and implementation of a common platform for traffic monitoring, revenue assurance and mobile money monitoring.

Already, the contract upon signing stipulates that a payment of about $1.5 million to be paid monthly for a five-year period.

Per the terms of the contract, which was signed in December 2017, the monthly payments are to begin no later than 30 days after the agreement was signed.

But Mr Cudjoe maintains that companies like Subah Infosolutions and Afriwave Telcom Ltd have already carried out the functions expected of the new firm.

Speaking to Citi News, he thus insisted that there should be no reason why this deal should stand.

“This contract is no different from the ones we signed in 2010 and 2015 under Subah and Afriwave. In fact, the two contracts were supposed to do the very things that this new contract is purportedly to do; revenue assurance and cheque fraud. The only thing that has been added this time around is mobile money monitoring for which we have given GHIPSS [Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited] $4 million to do.”

“First of all, we don’t know what work Subah did. We don’t know what work Afriwave has done. We don’t know what value they have added to the whole telecom industry for us to warrant another entity to come and repeat the same thing for the hefty sum of 89 million dollars. It is a no no no.”

In 2010, the Ghana Revenue Authority contracted Subah to oversee revenue assurance activities within the telcos until 2016.

The company controversially received GHc 75 million for work observers say has not reaped any significant reward.

In 2015, Afriwave was appointed by the National Communications a to perform the job of an interconnect clearinghouse services which were similar to the job being done by Subah. They were paid GHc 40 million.

Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Health Screening Held In Bolgatanga

May 18, 2018

Anti-counterfeit, Illicit Drug Use Laws Should Be Enforced

May 18, 2018

Be In The News For Positive Reasons

May 18, 2018

Ghana Urged To Review GNDPS Regulations

May 18, 2018

PICTURES: Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso Boakye involved in near accident

May 18, 2018

Cancel $89m Telecom Deal With Haitian Company–IMANI Tells Government

May 18, 2018

Tamale Fight: Retired Captain Says Police Didn't Show Military Any Respect

May 18, 2018

DR Congo Ebola Outbreak: WHO In Emergency Talks

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Mahama Is Just Wickedly Dumb

May 16, 2018

Jumia Launches ”Big Home Makeover” Campaign

May 16, 2018

Ghana Government Warns US Against Abuse Of Ghanaian Deportees

May 16, 2018

Ghana Has Only 15 Out of 2,900 Plastic Surgeons Required

May 16, 2018

Farnese Blue Diamond Fetched $6.7m At Geneva Auction

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!