PICTURES: Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso Boakye involved in near accident

Dan Soko

News reaching MyNewsGH.com indicate that Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye has involved in a near-fatal accident.

The incident happened on Friday dawn at 1.45am at Konongo in the Ashanti Region whilst he was accompanying the President for his Brong Ahafo tour.

It is unclear if he was the only occupant in the black Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle and whether some injuries have been recorded.

More soon……………….

Source: MyNewsGH.com

