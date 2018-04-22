Ghana Urged To Review GNDPS Regulations

Dan Soko
Ghana Urged To Review GNDPS Regulations

Mr Issah Ali, the Executive Director of Vision for Alternative Development (VALD), a civil society organisation has called for the review of the Ghana‘s Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances regulations.

He said this was to help meet the current United Nations General Assembly Special Session (UNGASS) Outcome Document on drugs.

The UNGASS document demands reduction (prevention and treatment), supply reduction (law enforcement, drug-related crime and countering money laundering), human rights of vulnerable groups and communities, and effective policies on criminal justice system.

The rest are emerging challenges in substance abuse, economic alternative and international cooperation (financial, technical, data and intelligence.)

Mr Ali made the call when he made a presentation at the 6th World Forum Against Drugs (WFAG) in Gothenburg, Sweden on Tuesday and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The topic was: ‘The Global Drugs Policy and It Implications on the Ground in Ghana.’

He said campaigners against narcotic drugs should regularly conduct sensitization to target celebrities and prominent citizens while activities of vested commercial interest for the legalization of cannabis should be monitored and exposed.

Mr Ali urged narcotics drug regulators to expedite action on the accreditation of treatment and rehabilitation centres for drug users or addicts within the primary healthcare system, adding that 50 per cent or more of the confiscated properties of drug dealers should be retain as internally generated income for prevention programmes, treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts.

He asked drug control community to support the development of a Framework Convention on Alcohol Control and adopt a consolidated approach on alcohol prevention and tobacco control into existing and new drug control programmes

The Director called on the international community to consider providing technical, logistical and other support to countries including Ghana to strengthen and expand its drug control plans.

Mr Ali encouraged civil society organisation to intensify campaign against the legalisation of cannabis.

Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Health Screening Held In Bolgatanga

May 18, 2018

Anti-counterfeit, Illicit Drug Use Laws Should Be Enforced

May 18, 2018

Be In The News For Positive Reasons

May 18, 2018

Ghana Urged To Review GNDPS Regulations

May 18, 2018

PICTURES: Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso Boakye involved in near accident

May 18, 2018

Cancel $89m Telecom Deal With Haitian Company–IMANI Tells Government

May 18, 2018

Tamale Fight: Retired Captain Says Police Didn't Show Military Any Respect

May 18, 2018

DR Congo Ebola Outbreak: WHO In Emergency Talks

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Mahama Is Just Wickedly Dumb

May 16, 2018

Jumia Launches ”Big Home Makeover” Campaign

May 16, 2018

Ghana Government Warns US Against Abuse Of Ghanaian Deportees

May 16, 2018

Ghana Has Only 15 Out of 2,900 Plastic Surgeons Required

May 16, 2018

Farnese Blue Diamond Fetched $6.7m At Geneva Auction

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!