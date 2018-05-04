Health Screening Held In Bolgatanga

Dan Soko
The Upper East Regional Chapter of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has organized a health screening exercise in Bolgatanga as part of activities to mark this year’s International Nurses Day celebration in the Region.

The exercise, which was free, had members of the public undergo screening for diabetes, blood pressure (BP), ear, nose, eye and oral examinations, and were educated on various medical conditions.

Mr Thomas Lambon, the Upper East Regional Chairman of the GRNMA, said it was necessary for the Association to give back to society as part of its corporate social responsibility, and used the opportunity to appeal to government to prioritize employment of graduate nurses and midwives to bridge the nurse-patient ratio of 1:18.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, Mr Moro Sandah, the Head of Eye Unit at the Upper East Regional hospital, disclosed that about four people as at about 1100hours, were diagnosed to have glaucoma, but were unaware, and were referred to the Regional Hospital for further management.

He explained that glaucoma could lead to irreversible blindness, and urged members of the public to at least have their eyes screened once a year, ‘so that if there is any hidden condition at the early stage, it can be tackled.’

‘In fact, a condition like glaucoma has no early signs and symptoms by the time you begin to experience the signs and symptoms, then, you are blind already,’ he said.

At the dental section of the screening exercise, Mr George Omane, a Dental Technician, told the GNA that the dental team examined those who attended the exercise for dental caries, periodontal diseases and oral hygiene.

He said periodontal disease was the most common condition identified, and attributed the cause to poor brushing technique, ‘most of our clients do not know how to brush well, they have what we call calculous forming under their teeth which results in halitosis or mouth odour. It can also result in gingivitis bleeding; which causes the gums to bleed as a result of accumulated dirt.’

Mr Omane urged the public to visit the nearest dental unit to have their teeth professional cleaned in order to maintain healthy teeth.

Mr Mohammed Dinko, the Regional First Vice Chairman of the GRNMA, who led the BP and blood sugar level team, said their task was to identify normal and abnormal BPs and sugar levels.

He said per the screening, the team observed that some clients were aware they were hypertensive and diabetic, and were on treatment, while others were unaware, and were educated on the conditions and advised to seek medical care.

Mr Dinko and the team entreated diabetic clients to adhere to their diets and regularly exercise to keep their blood sugar level in check.

Some members of the public the GNA spoke to, expressed gratitude to the Association for the initiative and appealed for regular screening exercises to help them improve on their health status and promote healthy living.

Dan Soko
