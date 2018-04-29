Watch Video: Asamoah Gyan talk about Shatta Wale’s Behaviour

Dan Soko
Blackstars captain, Asamoah Gyan wants Ghanaians to know Shatta Wale has a different personality when you meet him in person.

Apparently, he went to school together with Shatta Wale and so he knows him very well.

According to Asamoah Gyan, Shatta Wale intentionally acts like a bad boy to spice up his showbiz career in the entertainment industry, but then when you meet him in person, he is humble and respectful.

Honestly, this is hard to believe because I saw Shatta Wale slapping his own body guard in public for not following his instructions.

Watch the video below:

